Heidi Montag Eats WHAT To Help Fertility Issues?!

Heidi Montag is doing whatever it takes to get pregnant again!

The Hills: New Beginnings star was spotted eating raw bison heart while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday. Yes, you read that right: raw bison heart!

In photos captured by photographers, the 35-year-old is seen taking a bite out of a large red organ she was carrying around in a Ziploc bag. But despite the gruesome-looking meat, she even managed to smile for the pics! And it sounds like she’s all-in on doing whatever it takes if it means potentially helping along her fertility plans! (BTW, you can take a look at the truly mind-boggling photos HERE and HERE.)

The reality star, who has been trying to conceive a second baby with her husband Spencer Pratt for nearly two years now, spoke with People about the unique AF diet and why she thinks it’s her best chance at having another child.

She told the mag:

“I love trying new things! I’ve always been very interested in various types of diets.”

She also added that she loves “anthropology,” especially “the way humans are meant to eat.” Which way back when, TBH, was probably a lot more similar to her raw meat snacking than whatever latest trend is popular these days.

On the nutrients provided in a slab of meat like bison heart, she shared:

“When you think about where the most nutrients are that are bio available to humans without toxins, organs are very nutritious parts of animals. Culturally, organs are a critical part. Eating raw liver is going to preserve as many nutrients as possible.”

Heidi’s not naive to the skepticism she’ll face for her new diet or the risks that eating raw organs comes with, adding that there’s “always risk eating raw just like eating raw sushi.”

But, above all else, she seems to really like the unusual food, noting:

“I just happen to like eating sushi-style organs.”

It helps that she was already used to eating lives and other delicacies – although they were usually cooked before this experiment, she explained:

“I have definitely adjusted to the taste. I do like the taste cooked. I mean I love Foie gras.”

Montag is definitely not the only one participating in “the carnivore diet,” which has seen increased interest in the last few years.

After doing some research, she was inspired by doctor Paul Saladino, the leading authority of the diet. She explained:

“I thought I would give it a try.”

While it is unclear how long she’s been eating organs, the Laguna Beach alum has already seen significant changes:

“I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I’m willing to try different things. It’s a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had. Also now I’ve been taking the supplements called ‘Her Package’ from Heart and Soil that has improved my menstrual cycle.”

Wow!

Last month, Montag posted a video of herself (above) digging into a raw liver and bull’s testicles on Instagram, claiming that there are “so many benefits to eating liver” and “animal organs.” We gotta say she did not seem to find that meal as scrumptious as she does today, so this must have been going on for a while for her to begin to like the taste!

Of course, the TV personality and her hubby share 4-year-old son Gunner Stone. Over the last year, they’ve tried various treatments in hopes of increasing Heidi’s fertility chances. In August, she underwent surgery to have non-cancerous uterine polyps removed. In a YouTube vlog shared at the time, she expressed hope that the procedure (a hysteroscopic polypectomy) would solve her problem, remarking:

“And I hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven’t been able to get pregnant.”

But things still proved difficult at the start of the year.

She returned to IG in January with a message to fans, saying:

“I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another.”

The Colorado native also acknowledged how lucky she is to have one child, concluding:

“I am trusting God’s plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle!”

Trusting his plan — and also scarfing down animal organs just in case she can sway the plan in her direction. LOLz! But, hey, it’s all good! Whatever works for her!

We’ll be very curious to see if this raw meat diet continues to show positive impacts!

Would U ever try something like this?! It definitely proves Heidi’s commitment to getting pregnant again!

