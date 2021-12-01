Hilaria Baldwin Details 'Heart-Wrenching' Conversations She’s Having With Oldest Kids About Rust Tragedy

Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about the difficult conversations she’s had to have with her children amid their father Alec Baldwin’s fatal Rust shooting scandal.

As Perezcious readers know, the actor discharged a prop gun on the set of his western film that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on October 21. The Santa Fe, New Mexico production immediately shut down and an investigation is still ongoing.

Related: George Clooney Seemingly Blames Alec Baldwin Over ‘Insane’ Rust Set Shooting

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the mom of Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 1, and Lucia, 9 months, gave some insight into how they’ve been discussing the tragedy at home, sharing:

“I’ve had to have some conversations, explaining recent events to my oldest children recently. You can imagine how heart-wrenching it has been.”

The weight of the ordeal has taken a toll on the 37-year-old, she continued:

“Sometimes, I just freeze, knowing I’m the adult who must guide my family, but so lost as what the right direction is. There is no manual we are provided. Sometimes I catch myself, surprised that I’m in the adult position and I’m like: ‘Shouldn’t I know what to do???’”

Thankfully, she has found some excellent resources to rely on, including The Child Mind Institute and the book It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Adults Get Big Feelings Too by Danielle Sherman-Lazar. The momma has used the kid lit to “explain the tremendous sadness and heartbreak” to her little ones. So important to seek help in having these complicated conversations with kids!

The yoga instructor went on to share her gratitude for her followers, musing:

“You have no idea how much all of your kindness, love, and support mean. Yes, you who are reading this. I know how lucky I am to have you.”

Read her full message (below).

We have a feeling this week was particularly emotional in the Baldwin household since Alec sat down with George Stephanopoulos to discuss the event in his first fully-fledged interview since the accident.

The ABC News primetime special will air on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST; it was recorded Tuesday afternoon. George appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday to reveal it was the “most intense” interview he has ever done in his career, saying:

“It is so raw. I mean, as you can imagine he’s devastated. But he was also very candid, he was very forthcoming, he answered every question. He talked about Halyna Hutchins, talked about meeting with her family as well. He went through, in detail, what happened on set that day. I have to tell you I was surprised in many places over the course of that hour and 20 minutes that we sat down yesterday.”

AN @ABC EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos has the 1st exclusive interview with Alec Baldwin following the deadly shooting on the set of “Rust.” Watch the primetime special event TOMORROW 8pm ET on ABC and stream next day on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/uX5jiEkQgG — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 1, 2021

Wow… We are very interested to hear what he had to say.

Related: Twitter Rips Hollywood Press For Ignoring Ansel Elgort Sexual Predator Claims While Gushing Over West Side Story

Alec, who is preparing to face legal trouble, has discussed the Rust tragedy twice so far, but both have only been in brief statements. A day after Hutchins’ death, he took to Twitter to express his condolences. He and his wife also addressed the press for an on-camera comment on October 30. At that time, he said:

“There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one-in-a-trillion episode. It’s a one-in-a-trillion event.”

We’re sure a lot more will be revealed in this upcoming sit-down. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram]