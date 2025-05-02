Alec & Hilaria Baldwin's Marriage Low Point -- She Ditched Her Ring & Was 'Ready To Walk'!

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin might be showing off some marital tension these days, but it’s not the first time! She almost left him YEARS ago!

In an excerpt of her upcoming book, Manual Not Included, obtained by The US Sun on Thursday, the fake Spaniard revealed that she and the actor had such a “rocky” romance at times that she almost ended the relationship many, many children ago.

Hilaria recalled suffering the most strained period in her marriage before and after the birth of their second child, Rafael, in June 2015. While she was expecting, they “fought a lot” — mostly because the 30 Rock alum was constantly on the road for work and the yoga instructor was stuck at home looking after their firstborn, Carmen, who was just an infant at the time, and their dogs.

Related: Hilaria Complains Everyone Was ‘Mean’ To Her For ‘Code-Switching’

Alec’s workaholic nature at the time was SO bad that, according to his wife, he took calls and responded to emails WHILE she was in labor. Yeah, no wonder she was upset! The 41-year-old wrote:

“It really pissed me off, and I didn’t hesitate to tell him so.”

However, the film producer immediately went back to work after their son’s premature arrival, which only made the situation worse. Hilaria was left “fuming” over his decision and felt “disrespected.” Her heart was so broken by this, she almost called it quits!

“That year was probably the rockiest for us, and not just in terms of juggling a baby and a toddler. […] I was so focused on how I thought things should be, and Alec was so set in his ways. Neither one of us would budge.”

To prove it, she dished:

“I took my rings off as a sign that I was potentially ready to walk.”

Whoa! That is serious!

Miraculously, they veered off the divorce track when they eventually decided to take a step back and work on their marriage. It worked because, by 2017, they renewed their vows for their 5th wedding anniversary, and in 2019, Alec doubled down on his commitment by upgrading his partner’s engagement ring, originally a four-carat round-cut diamond, to a 10-carat emerald-cut diamond, reportedly worth $1.2 million, per the outlet. Wow!

Even more proof of their commitment? Their ever-growing brood! They have since welcomed FIVE more kids! And despite fans worrying that Alec’s not happy in the relationship these days, they’ve insisted everything’s fine behind the scenes. Guess they know what it’s like to be on the brink of a divorce and don’t think they’re there yet. Or maybe it’s their kids keeping them together? Divorce is tough on families, and now the legal process could be so much more complicated with many minors involved…

Are you surprised Hiliara almost pulled the plug on the marriage? Sound OFF (below) and stay tuned for any more spilled tea when her book is released next Tuesday.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]