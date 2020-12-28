Hilaria Baldwin Can't Stop! Just Look At How Much She's Posted On IG Since Announcing 'Long' Break Amid Scandal!

Hilaria Baldwin just can’t stay away.

Not even three hours after announcing a “long” breather from Instagram, the wife of Alec Baldwin returned to the site, posting a bunch of snaps, mostly of her kids.

ICYMI, allegations erupted over the weekend that the former yoga instructor had lied about her background for years. On social media, people began to unearth videos that revealed the Living Clearly Method writer speaking with and without a Spanish accent in interviews over the years, as well as documentation of her family going back generations — in Massachusetts and NOT Mallorca.

It got so bad that the momma-of-five was forced to address the rumors in a dramatic and lengthy Insta video on Sunday, saying:

“I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home — Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised,” the author, who admitted that her real name was Hillary, said. “This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it. … Yes, I am a white girl. Europe has a lot of white people in there. My family is white. Ethnically, I am a mix of many many many things. Culturally, I grew up with two cultures. So, it’s really as simple as that.”

Later on Instagram Stories, she continued to say how she had “said her piece,” and was overwhelmed by the situation — enough so she would be leaving social media for a bit.

“I’m going to go back to my family because I’ve not been a very good mommy, spending a lot of time focusing on this. I’m going to sign off for a long time.”

Obviously, not a long time. In fact, she couldn’t even stay away for four whole hours as she went on to post a LOT more pics and Stories just after that.

Almost right after saying she was taking a break, Hilaria returned to Insta with pics of an “evening meditation” with three of her kids, as well as shots of her and daughter Carmen snuggling their newborn. The next day, she also shared images of her children’s artwork, a sunset, more of her kids, and even a plug for her Mom Brain podcast.

Ch-ch-check out some of the posts (below)!

And of course, the piece de resistance, the most Hilaria Baldwin post ever: eating pizza while breastfeeding, her hair looking perfect, right after having given birth. You know, just having it all.

Wow.

Well, it seems like Hilaria is already unfazed by all the drama just hours later. That or she’s choosing to turn it off like a light switch (much as she did with her American accent?). What do U think about all this controversy? Do U think she should have taken a longer vacay than from the ‘gram than a couple hours? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram]