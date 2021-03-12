Hilary Duff Details Her 'Traumatic' New Pregnancy Pain & Baby Shower Pics!

This may be baby #3 for Hilary Duff, but there are still new pregnancy experiences to be had.

We have to imagine being pregnant during the pandemic was a unique challenge in and of itself — and the Disney alum actually had a coronavirus scare in the midst of it all. But there are other, cuter experiences too, like her decision with hubby Matthew Koma to wait until the baby’s born to find out the sex (unlike what she did for her kids Luca and Banks).

Related: Pregnant Brittany Cartwright Tells Body-Shaming Troll To ‘Rawt In Hailll’!

She even got to have the singular experience of a COVID-era baby shower. The actress posted a slideshow of the party to Instagram, including gorgeous photos with friends and family. She captioned the post:

“My sweet sweet @sharm1222 I can’t thank you enough for planning the most special day. I seriously wasn’t planning on a party like this for baby #3 during these times but you found a way to strong arm everyone into testing haha and honestly the day was so relaxing. I got quality time with many of my LA friends who I haven’t been able to see in one setting in so long and deeply missed my tried and trues who live far away. I love all of these women. Thank you for showing up for me in life through the thick and the thin. The thick being holy shit I’m having a third child…send help!”

But it hasn’t all been fun and celebrations. Even though she described this as her “best pregnancy so far,” she’s also been dealing with a new pain that has a crazy name. During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she explained:

“I didn’t have it with the other kids. So I texted my midwife the other day and I was like, ‘What’s up with the stabbing pains in my vagina? I’m not feeling this,’ … It feels awful, like you’re being struck by lightning! And she just wrote back and she was like, ‘Oh, lightning crotch,’ like it was no big thing. And I was like, ‘This is quite traumatic.'”

“Lightning crotch” DOES sound traumatic! She went on:

“It’ll just strike and all of a sudden and you’re, like, doubled over and then it’s gone.”

Related: Khloé Kardashian Talks IVF Journey, Making Embryos, & Plans For Baby #2!

The 33-year-old added:

“Actually, the term is called lightning, which is like, the baby getting ready for birth, like, lowering, so you can actually breathe and … fill your lungs up with air, which I haven’t been able to do in months, but you get stabbing pains in your vagina.”

Oof. That doesn’t sound fun. Good thing her due date is fast approaching! Ch-ch-check out her full conversation with Ellen guest host Brooke Baldwin (below):

[Image via Matthew Koma/Instagram]