Pregnant Vanderpump Rules Alum Brittany Cartwright Tells Body-Shaming Troll To 'Rawt In Hailll'!

Don’t come for Brittany Cartwright! Respectfully!

The 31-year-old reality TV alum is pregnant with her first child, and all set to give birth around mid-April — so that means she’s really showing off the baby bump now, in her last trimester!

And apparently that’s too much for a certain group of a**holes online! Seriously?! These people don’t have anything better to do with their time??

On Thursday afternoon, the mom-to-be called out body shamers in a surprising Instagram Stories post! Writing directly to those who have something negative to say about pregnant women’s bodies, Brittany shared a simple, succinct statement, even letting her natural southern accent come through (below):

“If you are a person who comments on a pregnant woman’s body in a negative way, then you, my friend, can rawt in hailll [rot in hell]. Respectfully.”

Amen!!!

It’s crazy, too — why would people go and body shame pregnant women?! For what, gaining weight?? She’s carrying a f**king child, for goodness’ sake!

This isn’t even the first time she’s had to deal with this bull s**t during this pregnancy! Back in December, she popped up online with this message about body-shamers and negative social media comments:

“I am so proud of my body for creating my son. I have had days where I let negative comments from strangers get me down, but WHY!? I am growing a perfect and healthy human being who I have only dreamed of my entire life. I am going to give my body the respect it deserves and shout it from the rooftops how lucky and blessed I feel to experience this pregnancy…don’t let opinions of others get you down, you will be the best mother to your beautiful baby just like me!!”

It’s doubly ridiculous that Cartwright even has to take it to this level because Jax Taylor‘s better half seriously looks amazing AF as a pregnant woman. She’s glowing with an ear-to-ear grin every time we see her on social media showin’ off the baby bump — and we can only imagine how proud and full of love she’s going to be when the baby boy arrives next month!

As you’ll no doubt recall, the reality maven first confirmed the coming baby with a super-sweet shot from last September, calling the kid “the love of our lives” while being held by Jax on a staircase:

Fast forward six months now, and here we are! A baby just a few weeks away. We can’t wait! Now… more babies and less body shaming, please and thanks!

[Image via Brittany Cartwright/Instagram]