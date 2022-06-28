The Sanderson Sisters Are BACK!! Watch The First Teaser For Hocus Pocus 2 HERE!

Hide your children, because the Sanderson sisters are back in Salem!!
On Tuesday, Disney+ debuted the new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 — and it’s gonna be positively witchin’!
Watch the clip (below):
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have arrived to cause a ruckus after the Black Flame Candle is lit yet again. Count us IN!
The sequel streams September 30 on the Disney+ app. Will you be watching?!
[Image via Disney+]
Related Posts
Jun 28, 2022 05:45am PDT