The Sanderson Sisters Are BACK!! Watch The First Teaser For Hocus Pocus 2 HERE!

Hide your children, because the Sanderson sisters are back in Salem!!

On Tuesday, Disney+ debuted the new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 — and it’s gonna be positively witchin’!

Watch the clip (below):

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have arrived to cause a ruckus after the Black Flame Candle is lit yet again. Count us IN!

The sequel streams September 30 on the Disney+ app. Will you be watching?!

[Image via Disney+]