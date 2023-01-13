Got A Tip?

Lisa Marie Presley

Celebs React To Lisa Marie Presley's Sudden Passing

One day after Lisa Marie Presley’s sudden death, and the tributes have still been rolling in.

By now you’ve surely heard the shocking news that Elvis Presley’s daughter has passed away at just 54 years old after suffering cardiac arrest. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed the tragedy to People in a Thursday statement, explaining:

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Her death came just two days after she appeared at the Golden Globes in support of Baz Luhrmann and Austin Butler’s Elvis biopic. The actor actually thanked the Presley family in his Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture speech:

“Thank you guys. Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Pricilla, I love you forever.”

While the star has yet to react to her shocking passing, other celebs have been sharing their support on social media as the harrowing news settles. Tom Hanks, who played Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’ manager in the 2022 film, wrote on Instagram late Thursday night:

“We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken… Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

John Travolta took to the photo sharing app to write:

“Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley [Keough], Priscilla, Harper and Finley [Lockwood].”

Octavia Spencer then wrote on Twitter:

“So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans.”

Bret Michaels followed suit, tweeting:

“My deepest thoughts & condolences go out to the family / friends on the loss of @LisaPresley. #LisaMariePresley”

Leann Rimes then wrote on the app:

“lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley”

Linda Thompson, who dated Elvis from 1972 to 1976, took to Instagram with a tribute to Lisa Marie. Her post’s caption reads:

“My heart is too heavy for words…”

So tragic. You can truly feel how loved and cherished Lisa Marie was. From Jennifer Tilly to Billy Corgan, Pink, and others, see more tributes (below):

 

We’re sending all of our love and support to Lisa Marie’s family during this unimaginable time. Rest in peace.

Jan 13, 2023

