Hocus Pocus Star Omri Katz Admits He Was SUPER Stoned While Filming Movie!

Apparently, Omri Katz was lighting a little more than just the black flame candle while working on Hocus Pocus! Ha!

In an Entertainment Weekly roundtable interview with the original cast of the 1993 Disney film, the actor opened up about his experience portraying hero Max Dennison when he was 16 years old. He told the mag he had a fun time on set — but not for the reasons you may think! It turns out Omri was completely stoned during some of the movie’s scenes! He confessed:

“That was at an age where I started experimenting with cannabis. Let’s just say, some of those scenes, I was having a good old time.”

As for which scenes he was high in? Well, Omri cannot recall the exact moments (shocking…) but remembered “misperforming and not hitting my keys or marks.” When director Kenny Ortega confronted him about these mistakes, he soon realized he needed to get his act together:

“Kenny [Ortega, Hocus Pocus director] comes up to me and practically grabs me by the shirt, and he was like, ‘Are you high?’ and I was like, ‘No,’ and of course, I was. We got it done, but that was kind of a wake-up call, like, Omri, you’ve got to be a little more professional and make sure you hit your cues!”

His co-star Vinessa Shaw had a clearer recollection of the moment. She shared that she believed it happened during the first part of the film when Bette Midler’s Winifred Sanderson zaps Max with her powers. Omri then added:

“Yeah, but I didn’t look like I was getting zapped. I looked like I was getting high.”

