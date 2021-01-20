Got A Tip?

Joe Biden

Celebs React To Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Historic & Emotional Inauguration!

After four years of utter confusion, unprofessionalism, and outright blasphemy — we have finally made the transition to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. A team that will hopefully unite a VERY broken America.

See the moment that made it official below:

We’re not the only ones who are excited about the Inauguration — Twitter has lit up with reactions and celebrations that the day is finally here. Celebs — both those in DC like Chrissy Teigen and those watching at home, like Jada Pinkett Smith, Mindy Kaling, and Jimmy Fallon — cheered on the new President and Vice President of the United States.

Those in the political realm, like former president Bill Clinton, ex-California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and even Donald Trump‘s niece Mary Trump, also had messages for the historic day. See below:

And of course, no moment in politics or pop culture would be complete without a reaction video from Leslie Jones:

As always, Leslie is all of us!!!

Ch-ch-check out more celeb reactions (below):

Jan 20, 2021 10:51am PDT

