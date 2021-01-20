Celebs React To Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Historic & Emotional Inauguration!

After four years of utter confusion, unprofessionalism, and outright blasphemy — we have finally made the transition to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. A team that will hopefully unite a VERY broken America.

See the moment that made it official below:

President Joseph R. Biden pic.twitter.com/8H8WE2qIIx — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 20, 2021

Kamala Harris is officially the vice president of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/xSim8A1jbg — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 20, 2021

Related: Star Spangled In Song! All The Inauguration Performances HERE!

We’re not the only ones who are excited about the Inauguration — Twitter has lit up with reactions and celebrations that the day is finally here. Celebs — both those in DC like Chrissy Teigen and those watching at home, like Jada Pinkett Smith, Mindy Kaling, and Jimmy Fallon — cheered on the new President and Vice President of the United States.

Those in the political realm, like former president Bill Clinton, ex-California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and even Donald Trump‘s niece Mary Trump, also had messages for the historic day. See below:

I am honored to be here to witness the Inauguration of @POTUS Joe Biden and @VP Kamala Harris in a ceremony that has affirmed our democracy and celebrated the best of what America stands for. I send my congratulations, best wishes, and prayers as they begin their important work. pic.twitter.com/AR3IvfpeZt — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 20, 2021

We did it. President Joe Biden–a man of decency, integrity, empathy, and compassion. A man who will indeed protect and defend the Constitution. Finally. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) January 20, 2021

I’m rooting for you ⁦@JoeBiden⁩. Your success is the country’s success. pic.twitter.com/BTvwsGN5Ih — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

For the past four years, Donald Trump’s inauguration has been burned into my eyes. Whenever I’ve felt too tired, all I’ve had to do is close my eyes for a moment and I was right back in the fight. @JoeBiden, you’re a sight for sore eyes. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 20, 2021

And of course, no moment in politics or pop culture would be complete without a reaction video from Leslie Jones:

How awesome!! CONGRATS PRESIDENT BIDEN!! pic.twitter.com/wxZhazmU6C — Leslie Jones ???? (@Lesdoggg) January 20, 2021

As always, Leslie is all of us!!!

Ch-ch-check out more celeb reactions (below):

A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other. pic.twitter.com/NGbgKM9XiC — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

Congratulations to President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris. I’m honored and proud to witness this moment in history. #InaugurationDay — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) January 20, 2021

Congratulations to our new President @JoeBiden and VP @KamalaHarris We know you will do your best to make America good again. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 20, 2021

God bless america! this feels like a new day filled with hope x love. look what WE did guys, we came together and used our voices. it’s only the beginning but it’s a step in the right direction. congrats @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris ???????????????????????? — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) January 20, 2021

#JoeBiden’s finest hour. So moving, and so hopeful. It’s good to able to breathe again. Welcome home, #America! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 20, 2021

I tried to sing with Garth but got about 6 words right — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

In my lifetime, I’m not sure where the best Inauguration speech falls, by I am positive I just heard the most important inaugural speech of my lifetime just now. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 20, 2021

It actually feels… unreal… to wake up and see the inauguration on TV? ???? I’m so excited. It truly felt like this day would never come, but it’s here and it’s an absolutely beautiful day. ???????????? — James Charles (@jamescharles) January 20, 2021

There is so much work that needs to be done. But … the ground work has been laid that in America … anything is possible. Congratulations to President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris ✨ pic.twitter.com/3w7Wdu2ylR — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) January 20, 2021

Congratulations to our new President and Vice-President, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. We wish you and the new administration great success in the years to come.

— Billy and Alexis Joel pic.twitter.com/Y6XfKONe1x — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) January 20, 2021

IN TEARS ???????? — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 20, 2021

Gaga has A LOT to say to Obama!!! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 20, 2021

It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone. pic.twitter.com/pphzCdsWIR — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 20, 2021

That moment. Inviting everyone in America to sing “Amazing Grace” together … it was hard to get the words out through tears. But it felt beautiful to do that with folks all across the country. #Inauguration — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 20, 2021

Democracy has won. Now begins the incredibly hard work of rebuilding the fabric not just of America but of global collaboration to fight disease, climate disaster, injustice, inequality and the easy attraction of hatred. What a relief that sanity is at the wheel.#Inauguration — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) January 20, 2021

[Image via CSPAN/YouTube & WENN/Avalon/Instar]