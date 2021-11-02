OMG! Hocus Pocus 2 Begins Production -- New Plot Details HERE!

The Sanderson Sisters are back to put a spell on us once again!

Halloween 2021 may be over, but we already have something to look forward to for next spooky season: Hocus Pocus 2. As we previously reported, Disney greenlit a sequel to the Halloween classic, and all three witches — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy — are on board for the new adventure.

On Monday, Disney revealed that production on the new film had begun in Rhode Island, according to Entertainment Weekly. In addition to the Sanderson Sisters, Doug Jones will also be reprising his role of Billy Butcherson (fans will remember him as the corpse resurrected by Winifred in the original).

The new story reportedly picks up 29 years after the first film, when the witches were defeated by Max Dennison (Omri Katz), his sister Dani (Thora Birch), and crush Allison (Vinessa Shaw). Per EW:

“Winifred (Midler), Sarah (Parker), and Mary (Najimy) are now looking for revenge when they find themselves back in Salem in the present day. It’s up to three high school students, who incite the wrath of the enchantresses, to stop them.”

The three teens (Becca, Cassie, and Izzy) will be played by Gossip Girl‘s Whitney Peak, Dirt‘s Lilia Buckingham, and American Horror Stories‘ Belissa Escobedo. Other new additions to the cast include Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Tony Hale and Sam Richardson (Veep), Juju Brener (Vanquish), Froy Gutierrez (Cruel Summer), Taylor Henderson (Earwig and the Witch), and newcomer Nina Kitchen.

In a statement, director Anne Fletcher said:

“I am beyond thrilled to be involved in the sequel to a film that is as beloved as Hocus Pocus. Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow, and how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast?”

On Monday, SJP shared what books she’d be reading on set with Instagram. Closing out her post, she teased:

“I think between me, @bettemidler and @kathynajimy there is going to be a very active lending library. X, SJ.”

OMG — imagine being in a book club with the Sanderson Sisters! What a dream!

Hocus Pocus 2 will be streaming on Disney+ in Fall 2022. It’s still a long way off, but we already can’t wait! Seems like Halloween is going to be extra nostalgic next year!

