Holly Madison & Bridget Marquardt Say They Were Bullied By Other Models At The Playboy Mansion!

Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt are far from finished with their tea party! And apparently Hugh Hefner wasn’t the only one that made life in the Playboy Mansion so horrible…

On this week’s episode of their Girls Next Level podcast, originally premiering Monday, the former Playmates recalled the “bullying” they received from other ladies in the mansion — prior to themselves and Kendra Wilkinson being chosen as Hefner’s three main girlfriends.

Holly begins the podcast with a disclaimer their stories may be “amplified”:

“You have to understand everything we’re going to talk about is a little bit amplified because we lived in a bubble. We’re in a situation we were financially dependent on, we were invested on the situation and everything in our life depended on the opinion on one man. Any kind of drama you go through can feel amplified.”

The first incident the 42-year-old recalls was when one of the girls living in the mansion started “recruiting” unknowing outsiders to be potential Playmates. She describes these women as:

“Fresh off the bus from Idaho and don’t know what they’re getting into.”

She then went on to speak about an incident with the same unnamed woman — she was apparently taking photos and putting them online without proper consent! Holly told Hugh this was going on, and the magazine publisher confronted the anonymous girl. He did tell her Madison was the one to tattle, though — and she reveals after the girl “had her claws out” for her after the fact: