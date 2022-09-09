Meghan King Gets Temporary Restraining Order Over Alleged Jim Edmonds Verbal Abuse!

Meghan King has filed a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

As you know, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum had a rocky end to her marriage to the former baseball player. They split over a year ago and in June of this year the 37-year-old even admitted their relationship didn’t get better after the divorce — it got worse! During an appearance on Caroline Stanbury‘s Divorced Not Dead podcast, she dished:

“We have [a worse] relationship than we did when we split up. It’s horrible. It’s so detrimental for the kids [and] for us as individuals. It sucks.”

For those who don’t remember, the couple split in 2019 after five years of marriage amid infidelity allegations slammed against Jim. Meghan explained:

“He left me on a Friday and on Saturday it was in the tabloids that he was divorcing me. Can you believe that? I also found out he was cheating on me from a tabloid.”

Just awful. And it doesn’t seem to have ended there, sadly…

According to legal documents filed in Missouri back in June — apparently just now obtained by TMZ — the reality star’s ex-husband has allegedly been verbally abusing her amid their custody agreement. So much so, she obtained a temporary restraining order over him!

King got the court order in June citing “frequent and consistent verbal abuse” via texts and the app Our Family Wizard which the couple uses to co-parent their children — 5-year-old Aspen and 4-year-old twins Hayes and Hart. The app was court-ordered and is supposed to be the only place the parents communicate.

Related: Olivia Wilde Denies Shia LaBeouf Quit Don’t Worry Darling — Despite Receipts!

It’s not certain what exactly the 52-year-old said to her, but according to the outlet, an insider says it’s related to their custody agreement — specifically the pick up/drop off schedule. Allegedly, Edmond hasn’t been following the schedule as he should. And he’s wanting to keep it under wraps! He’s reportedly trying to have the case sealed, but his ex-wife wants it out there for the public to see…

The former broadcaster’s rep Steve Honig spoke to TMZ saying the restraining order is “baseless” and unnecessary:

“This request for an order of protection is completely baseless and furthermore makes an absolute mockery of the pain suffered by the millions of women in this country who are legitimate victims of abuse.”

Oh yikes… this back-and-forth is just getting messier and messier…

A court date is set for later this month and a judge will decide if the restraining order will be lifted or made permanent. We truly hope the exes can come to some agreement — especially for the sake of their children…

[Image via YouTube/Bravo/FAIR GAME]