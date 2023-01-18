Holly Madison Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Ex Pasquale Rotella In RARE Interview About Kids -- DETAILS!

Holly Madison is sharing all the details about her kids and co-parenting with ex-husband Pasquale Rotella!

Fans of the former Playboy star know she rarely opens up about her kids. So it was a big deal when, ahead of the premiere of her new Investigation Discovery series, The Playboy Murders, the burlesque performer gushed about how well she and her ex-husband co-parent their children! She told Us Weekly on Tuesday:

“I’m really lucky to be coparenting with somebody who also understands that all they want is what’s best for the kids. And I think if both coparents are approaching it from that level, you can never go wrong.”

However, she recognized that her situation is not necessarily common across the board:

“But unfortunately, not everybody’s that lucky. Sometimes you’re dealing with people who really have issues or people who don’t understand that or people who wanna use the kids as like pawns or leverage. I think as long as you’re approaching it as far as you just want what’s best for the kids, that’s all you can do.”

Holly and Pasquale wed ten years ago in 2013, and welcomed daughter Rainbow Aurora the same year. They had son Forest Leonardo three years later. However, in 2018, the former couple officially filed for divorce after drifting apart. A source told Entertainment Tonight at the time the parents were, “committed to their family and putting their kids’ best interests first.” And it sounds like they’ve done exactly that!

Holly went on to tell Us Weekly what a proud momma her kids make her:

“My daughter really loves surfing and animals. She’s just a super caring, super active person. And my son is obsessed with pirates and he is just like super hyper. He’s a big entertainer. Loves to make everybody laugh.”

So cute! She added of her current state in life:

“Honestly, I have it really easy. My kids are really healthy, they have a really great hands-on dad, you know, I have no complaints.”

We love all the positivity toward her baby daddy! THAT’S how co-parenting is done! At the time of their separation, the 48-year-old single father tenderly wrote on Instagram:

“It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate. First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity. Holly is a talented woman and beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while coparenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life.”

Uhhh, goals!!

As for The Girls Next Door alum’s new Playboy show, she told the outlet:

“I thought I knew everything about Playboy history and everything that happened to every playmate, but I’d never heard of these. So I was extremely intrigued and I knew this was the type of show that I would wanna watch whether or not I was involved.”

See the preview (below):

What are your thoughts on the 43-year-old’s family life, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below, and catch The Playboy Murders next Monday on ID and Discovery+!

