How Billy Ray Cyrus’ Ex-Wife Firerose Is Dealing With Surprise Relationship With Elizabeth Hurley

Billy Ray Cyrus doesn’t seem to have a care in the world after revealing his budding romance with Elizabeth Hurley… But what about his ex-wife?

No, not Tish this time. That’s a whole other can of worms (and by worms we mean cheating suspicions). No, we’re talking about Firerose.

It’s only been eight months since the Hannah Montana alum and the Australian singer finalized their extremely explosive divorce, and Billy Ray has proven to be a true cowboy getting right back in the saddle. On Sunday, he and the Austin Powers star hard launched their relationship with a PDA pic on Instagram that had EVERYONE talking…

So it’s only natural to wonder what his ex-wife has to say about it!

Related: Miley Cyrus ‘Won’t Be Happy’ About Billy Ray’s New Romance, Says Insider… Here’s Why!

On Tuesday, an insider told Us Weekly Firerose is “currently focused on her music” as Billy Ray is focused on love:

“She’s rising in her next chapter of artistic evolution, which reflects the profound strength, healing and transformation she’s been forged through.”

That’s certainly one way to describe a messy public divorce! But come on! Is she really going to high road us here?

Well, mostly. The source did remind everyone of Firerose’s allegations against Billy Ray:

“As an advocate for narcissistic abuse survivors, she’s living her purpose by uplifting others out of the darkness with God’s love at the forefront. She’s devoted to lighting the way for those still suffering in toxic environments.”

What a way to not-so-subtly remind everyone what she accused the Achy Breaky Heart singer of

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

Apr 23, 2025 14:40pm PDT

