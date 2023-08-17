How K-Fed Feels About Britney Spears Divorce News!

Kevin Federline just wants the “best” for his ex-wife?

As we all know, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have split up after 14 months of marriage and nearly seven years as a couple. This marks the pop star’s third marriage dissolution — and it is likely going to be one of her most dramatic yet since the aspiring actor is reportedly contesting their prenup! If you believe the reports about his tactics so far, then you believe he’s willing to do just about anything he has to in order to secure some of her fortunes. It’s shaping up to be a nasty battle!

So, naturally, many fans have been wondering what Britney’s second husband (and the father of her two children) thinks of all this! On Wednesday night, K-Fed’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan just happened to be making an appearance on NewsNation when the hosts seized the opportunity to get his take on the bombshell split!

When asked what the dancer thinks about this news, Mark shared:

“From Kevin’s standpoint, he just hopes that they work it out. And that the media is a heavy focus on this one, he just hopes that everything works out for the best, whether that’s being together or not being together. He just hopes that they make good decisions and work out, either go their separate ways or get back together. Whatever is best for them. He wishes her the best.”

A very classy response.

There was no mention of what kids Sean Preston and Jayden James think of the split, either. They just moved to Hawaii with their father and the rest of their family — and they supposedly left while still on bad terms with their mother. Considering they didn’t show up to Brit and Sam’s wedding last summer, it’s hard to know what they thought of the fitness guru and how they’re feeling now.

As for K-Fed, his lawyer had more to say, and it’s pretty in line with how the Spears family is feeling right now. As we covered, the Crossroads alum’s estranged relatives are said to be very worried about how Britney will do living alone without much of a support system. It would seem Kevin (or at least his lawyer) is concerned this might be too much for the Circus vocalist, too.

When the reporter wondered if the conservatorship ending may have negatively impacted the relationship — suggesting the singer has been “melting down” and has gotten more “volatile” after the 13-year legal arrangement came to an end in 2021 — the attorney replied:

“No, [Kevin does] not really [have any thoughts on this]. I’ve said before on behalf of Kevin that from a financial standpoint, the conservatorship was a very good, positive event in her life.”

Uhh, safe to say Britney does NOT feel the same! Nevertheless, the lawyer continued:

“When they first separated, and shortly thereafter, her finances were deplorable. Thereafter — after a long time — her finances were such that she had about a $65 million net worth. So, from that standpoint, it was a positive thing.”

As Perezcious readers know, Britney and Kevin split in 2007. The next year, the father was awarded full custody of the children while the Toxic performer was dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues. She was also ordered to pay her ex-husband $20,000 a month in child support payments. A new child support deal was made in 2018 when Kevin demanded more, but the amount wasn’t made public. So, no wonder he’s so focused on her finances!

As of 2019, Britney has 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights of her sons. Unfortunately, they haven’t been in communication for quite some time post-conservatorship. Addressing how the conservatorship ending may have impacted The Woman In Me author’s personal life, the legal professional went on:

“I don’t know the personal toll that that took upon her. And you can also imagine after being in a conservatorship for 13 years or more, that all of a sudden decisions that you never had to deal with are all of a sudden foisted upon you. It puts a lot of pressure on somebody. I think that probably is taking its toll in some respects.”

Britney has no doubt been dealing with a lot as she transitions into this new phase of her life while processing all she went through during the last decade. It’s unfortunate she’ll have to do this again after parting ways with Sam! But, hopefully, it’ll be for the best.

Hear more about Kevin’s opinions on Brit’s divorce news (below):

We’re wishing her nothing but the best as she gets through this ugly split! Thoughts?? Let us know (below)!

