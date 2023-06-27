Kevin Federline Reacts To Claims He's Moving To Hawaii To Get WAY More Child Support From Britney Spears!

Kevin Federline is clapping back after claims he’s trying to exploit Britney Spears!

After it was announced that the dancer plans to move his family, including the pop star’s children, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, to Hawaii, fans immediately began to question the decision. You see, in the Aloha State, parents are required to pay child support up to the age of 23 if the child is enrolled full-time in either an accredited college or university — or a vocational or trade school. That’s a very big difference then the standard cut-off date of 18 years old (or sometimes 19, if they are not married and still in high school).

Twitter lit up with speculation from worried fans, who feared Kevin was simply trying to find a loophole to earn millions more from his ex-wife! Then it was revealed he was fleeing Cali just after being sued for allegedly owing his other children’s private school more than $15k in tuition. So, all together, it wasn’t a great look!

Related: Britney Spears Just Visited Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn Spears!!!

Naturally, the paparazzi had to get to the bottom of the controversy, and they attempted to do just that on Monday. In a video obtained by Page Six, a cameraman caught up with Kevin outside of a McDonald’s. While the 45-year-old kept quiet for many questions, he did have a strong reaction when asked about the child support theory, arguing:

“A lot of people say a lot of stupid things.”

Oof! Guess we’ll take that as a denial?! You can check out how he reacted to the theory HERE.

Interestingly, the only other question K-Fed acknowledged was about the reports that he told a journalist he feared for the Grammy winner’s life amid an alleged addiction to drugs, specifically “meth.” He has since denied ever saying such a thing, but the writer, Daphne Barak, insists she has the receipts. Instead of sharing a new comment, he simply told the pap to refer to his initial statement. Hmm. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]