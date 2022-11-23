Love Is Blind Shocker: How Raven Ross Is Coping Amid SK Alagbada Split & Cheating Allegations

Raven Ross is getting back into the groove of things after her split from SK Alagbada.

As you know, the Love Is Blind stars broke up after two women came forward to accuse SK of cheating. It all started when @emmwho9 said in a TikTok video:

“Put a finger down if you went on a date in April with a guy from Hinge and then you see that he’s actually on the show Love Is Blind, and that he met you after the show was filmed, but is still with the same girl right now.”

The social media user then dropped a bunch of receipts, including screenshots of recent text messages, a screen recording of a DM conversation, and a video of the reality star kayaking. At first Raven said that was her man and she was “sticking beside him” — but things took a turn for the worse when another social media user brought her own “proof” of ANOTHER instance where SK was allegedly cheating.

Messy, messy, messy!

Related: Love Is Blind Star Colleen Reveals The ‘Biggest Ick’ About Husband Matt Bolton

Sadly, the former fan favorite couple took to Instagram Stories on Monday to reveal they’d gone their separate ways amid all the incriminating evidence:

“We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways. Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.”

Oof…

But it would seem like Raven is just shaking it out! The 29-year-old Pilates instructor took to her stories again on Tuesday to share she’s back into one of her favorite pastimes — exercise. She captioned a photo of her looking absolutely gorg in workout gear:

“With everything going on I haven’t been on top of my YT workouts like I should be. But today I got it done and I felt so much better. Movement is truly medicine.”

She also took some time to share some inspirational and motivational quotes to her story — which seem to be pretty centered around the theme of a breakup. In the first post, she shares a quote that reads:

“If it’s not moving toward your future, take your lesson, make amends with yourself, and reframe your value.”

Hmm, cheating definitely isn’t gonna move toward anything in the future but heartbreak and chaos…

The second quote Raven posted seemed to come straight from her heart, though:

“Hurting them back will not heal your pain”

What a beautiful and selfless outlook. Props to her for being so kind-hearted amidst something that she would very well have reason to be not-so-nice about.

We’re sending our love to Raven and hope she’s able to move on and live her best life!

[Image via Instagram/Raven Ross/YouTube/Netflix]