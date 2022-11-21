Love Is Blind Stars SK Alagbada & Raven Ross Officially SPLIT Amid Messy Cheating Allegations!

Turns out love isn’t blind!

After a string of cheating allegations, Love Is Blind stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have officially called it quits! On Sunday, both Netflix personalities took to their Instagram Story with a joint statement confirming the end of their romance after two women claimed they’d had a fling with the data engineer while he was linked to his co-star. The former fan-favorite duo shared:

“We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways. Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.”

It remains unclear what “legal proceedings” they are dealing with, though it sounds like it could have something to do with the cheating allegations. Or perhaps they are facing legal backlash after the accusations that their relationship was fake and only for the money? Hmm. The one silver lining here is they didn’t tie the knot so they don’t have to worry about divorce!

The reality stars went on to thank their fans for the support they received throughout the season, writing:

“Thank you for following our love story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.”

Ch-ch-check out the full announcement (below)!

Whoa…

As Perezcious readers know, Raven and SK connected in the pods before getting engaged sight unseen and trying to make their relationship work in the real world. They were definitely tested as they struggled to compromise on certain things, such as where to live, but it still seemed like the future was bright for them — that is until SK said “I do not” on their wedding day! Even a diss like that wasn’t enough to end their love story, though. During the reunion, the pair announced they were back together. But little did Raven know, SK was apparently dating several other women, too!

Over the last week, two women on TikTok came out of the woodwork with infidelity allegations against the Nigerian-American star. First, user @emmwho9 claimed in a since-deleted post that she’d gone on a date in April with a guy from Hinge — only to learn he’d gone on the popular reality series and was still with Raven! Oof!

Then @hannahbethstyle also slammed SK in a since-deleted post. In her viral accusations, she said they initially dated in 2019 before getting back together in 2021, going on various trips throughout Europe after SK had already filmed Love Is Blind. She knew nothing of his fiancé until she stumbled across a text, she explained:

“I asked to see his phone to send pics of myself but ended up seeing messages from a contact named ‘fiancé.’ I waited to confront him until dinner bc I was trying to wrap my head around what I saw. He told me it was for the LIB show but it was just for $ & they were friends only.”

Clarifying the timeline of her relationship with the 34-year-old, Hannah added in response to a commenter:

“We weren’t gf/bf when he was on the show but he sent me the audition flyer in early 2021 but I thought it was a joke”

Via screenshots of their alleged text conversations, SK was seen making plans for the pair to travel together in May and even in September 2022 — just two months ago! Wut?! All while he was supposed to be with Raven? SMH.

While the pilates instructor initially remained by her man’s side throughout these allegations, things took a turn over the weekend when she stripped her Instagram account of almost all of her posts with her husband-to-be (except for one upload about their wedding day). When one viewer joked SK’s alleged behavior was the “biggest plot twist ever,” she teased:

“Literally lol”

The 29-year-old also seemed to confirm the cheating allegations and split even more when she responded to a fan who insisted she “dodged a bullet with that one sis,” reacting:

“ ”

SK has since turned off the comments on his posts and removed most photos of the former couple on his feed (except for also leaving up one post from their wedding day). Jeez. So messy! Reactions?! Can you believe he turned out to be an alleged secret villain of the season? Sound OFF (below)!

