I Went To See Charo In Concert And THIS HAPPENED! | Perez Hilton

She’s not wrong! @OfficialCharo is an international treasure! She brings joy and has for decades! The feisty Spaniard from Murcia has been entertaining Las Vegas since the ‘60s and on Saturday night she dazzled a sold out showroom at @SouthPointLV, one of OUR favorite and BUSIEST off-Strip casinos. Charo sings, dances, tells jokes, shares stories and warms the heart. WE love her so much!!!!

OUR first time seeing her in concert and what a special experience to share with our “beautiful” Mia and all our children!

Always so much to do in Vegas! The best little big town in America!!!