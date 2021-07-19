OMG Ice-T's Daughter Looks JUST LIKE HIM! See The Proof!

Talk about a mini-me!!

On Sunday, a simple pic of Ice-T‘s daughter Chanel and her momma Coco Austin went viral after fans freaked out over how similar the 5-year-old looks to the Law & Order: SVU star! While showing off a pair of shredded leggings, the Ice Loves Coco alum included a precious photo holding her little one (below) — and now fans will never be able to look at Chanel the same!

First off, here’s the ADORBz mommy-daughter pic (last slide)!

So cute!

Reacting to the little girl’s appearance, IG users wrote:

“Ice T daughter is gonna be auditioning for Law and Order Preschool” “Chanel doesn’t have to audition…she just needs to show up!” “Can’t stop crying. Those genes are strong!”

Chanel’s definitely her dad’s twin — they’ve even got the same dimples!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Do you think they look alike?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube & Coco Austin/Instagram]