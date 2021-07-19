Jennifer Lopez & Daughter Emme Are Totally Twins In New Selfie!!

She might be moving full steam ahead with Ben Affleck, but Jennifer Lopez still has plenty of time to soak up some summer fun with her kiddos!

On Sunday, Alex Rodriguez’s ex uploaded the most adorable selfie with her 13-year-old daughter Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The two couldn’t be twinning more — and that’s saying a lot considering Emme is already a twin to brother Max!

The Shotgun Wedding star reflected in the Instagram post, writing:

“#WeekendVibes with my coconut ”

See the ADORBz snapshot (below)!

How cute!! Emme is growing up to look so much like her momma!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram]