iLuminate Las Vegas! So Much Fun In The Dark! Plus, The Adventuredome At Circus Circus! | Perez Hilton And Family

Fans of America’s Got Talent may remember iLuminate from their appearance back in 2011. They came in third! The collective has a new show at The Strat in Las Vegas and it is a dazzling combination of dance and technology! The performers literally glow when the lights are off and this is such an enjoyable experience for adults AND children! The kids loved it – as did we! And the best day ever was capped off with a visit to The Adventuredome theme park at the Circus Circus Hotel & Casino. Watch!
Jan 02, 2022 11:45am PDT