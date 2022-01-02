iLuminate Las Vegas! So Much Fun In The Dark! Plus, The Adventuredome At Circus Circus! | Perez Hilton And Family

Fans of America’s Got Talent may remember iLuminate from their appearance back in 2011. They came in third! The collective has a new show at The Strat in Las Vegas and it is a dazzling combination of dance and technology! The performers literally glow when the lights are off and this is such an enjoyable experience for adults AND children! The kids loved it – as did we! And the best day ever was capped off with a visit to The Adventuredome theme park at the Circus Circus Hotel & Casino. Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s family videos!

And CLICK HERE to illuminate your health with our new CBD gummies! Info and ordering at MyTrue10.com