Alice Evans’ Daughter Loses Bid For Restraining Order Against Dad Ioan Gruffudd’s Girlfriend!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

There’s an update in the shocking restraining order case Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd’s 13-year-old daughter filed against the actor’s girlfriend, Bianca Wallace.

For those who don’t know, Ella Evans filed a request for a restraining order against her father and his partner earlier this month following an incident at their Los Angeles home when she and her 9-year-old sister Elsie were visiting. According to the teen, she was “afraid that [Bianca] will abuse and/or continue to allow abuse to happen to my sister” if she didn’t receive a five-year restraining order.

As for what happened? She claimed that she and Elsie went to Ioan’s apartment to meet Bianca for the first time, but got into an argument with him over her “presence at the property.” During the altercation, Ella said she began “hurling food” at the 49-year-old Fantastic Four star. Things escalated to the point where the teenager attempted to leave the home. But when she tried to flee, Bianca allegedly “slammed the door on her head.” Awful. The court filing included “images of bruises on Ella’s arm and hand,” which allegedly came from the altercation.

After the incident, their nanny Gloria Flores was able to get the dad of Elise’s friends to pick the siblings up. The following day, Alice discovered the bruises on Ella’s arms and called the police. On May 31, the restraining orders were filed. She requested Bianca remain at least 100 yards away for five years and demanded she pay her lawyer fees.

But according to Dailymail.com, Judge Josh Freeman Stinn at the Los Angeles Superior Court rejected her application for a restraining order against Bianca on Friday. Whoa! As for her father’s restraining order request, the judge chose to hear it on July 13, as part of the custody case between Ioan and Alice. He also appointed a minor’s counsel for Ella and Elsie, which is an attorney assigned by the court to represent the best interests of a child.

At this time, neither Bianca, Ioan, nor Alice have reacted to the latest in the case. However, the outlet reported that the 29-year-old was “relieved” by the outcome while the Titanic star’s team thought the move was a “positive” one for the case. What a heartbreaking situation. Reactions to the latest, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Ioan Gruffudd/Instagram, Alice Evans/Instagram]