Italian Cake Is VERY DIFFERENT Than American Cake! Better?? This One Is A-M-A-Z-I-N-G!

Las Vegas is a foodie’s heaven on earth! There are sooooo many GREAT restaurants here! And a great deal off them are off The Strip – like Al Solito Posto! We went for their new brunch and had yumminess after deliciousness with more scrumptiousness to follow! And a surprise guest makes a cameo in this video! Watch! Enjoy!
Jul 24, 2022 11:52am PDT
