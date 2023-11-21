Jace Evans Hospitalized After Running Away From Grandmother's House -- CPS Now Planning On Foster Care

Jace Evans has run away from home again — this time, from his grandmother’s house — and the teen has now been hospitalized in response.

As we noted on Tuesday morning, the 14-year-old boy ran away from grandmother Barbara Evans‘ home over the weekend. Now, in a new report out from TMZ just hours ago, it turns out Child Protective Services has once again taken custody of him. This time, they have hospitalized him following the runaway. And the long-term plan from here is not to return him to his mother Jenelle Evans or his grandmother, but rather, to place him with a foster family as the state tries to figure out the best solution for the teenager.

Related: Jenelle Evans Claims David Eason Isn’t Abusive?!

Per that outlet, the trouble began when Jenelle’s son was busted for vaping at school. Of course, he is not staying with the Teen Mom 2 alum, but rather living with Barbara now after Jenelle’s husband David Eason was arrested and charged with child abuse in a situation involving Jace. Well, after the vaping incident on campus, Barbara took away Jace’s phone as punishment. That triggered a cascading effect in which Jace ran away from home on Saturday after getting angry. It’s unclear where he went, but he wasn’t found until 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, per the outlet. Jeez…

According to the report, the issue centers on the phone. Barbara was apparently told by Jenelle, CPS, and the foster care team that she should NOT give Jace a phone at all. She apparently thought he could handle it, the outlet’s sources say. But that turned sour after the phone was taken away as punishment for the vaping situation. Jace ran away, and now, he’s in the hospital.

It’s unclear what has put him in the hospital. The report doesn’t note whether he’s injured or anything. But obviously, a runaway situation is not something any 14-year-old should go through — especially for more than 24 hours — so he’s been experiencing a lot of strife.

The next move for Jace is bigger: TMZ reports CPS officials will place him in foster care because he’s run away so many times. If it gets worse, CPS officials are pondering the possibility that he could end up in a juvenile detention facility. Yeesh… Let’s hope Jace gets the medical and psychological care he needs at this point. Sending love in this difficult situation.

[Image via MTV/YouTube/Jenelle Evans/Instagram/TikTok]