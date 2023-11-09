Jace Evans Is THRIVING Away From Jenelle Evans & Scary David Eason!

Jace Evans is back to a better place in his life — now that he’s far away from his mother and her scary husband. The 14-year-old now has zero contact with Jenelle Evans or his stepdad in the weeks after David Eason was charged with child abuse for an incident involving the teen.

According to a Thursday report from TMZ, Jace is still under the custody of Child Protective Services in rural eastern North Carolina. As for his day-to-day life, he is living with his grandmother Barbara Evans, as we’ve previously reported. Per that outlet, Jace isn’t the only one on a no-contact bid with Jenelle and David; Barbara is not in contact with them, either. So, it would seem as though the estrangement she and the Teen Mom 2 alum worked so hard to get through is back on in full force.

According to the news org, Jace is thriving in his new (old) home. As Perezcious readers will recall, Barbara actually raised Jace for much of his young life, so this development is familiar to him. TMZ cites insiders who claim Jace is very happy now — in fact, he’s supposedly the happiest he’s been in a long time — to be away from Jenelle and David’s home and back with his grandmother.

So yeah, Jenelle trying to defend David by saying it’s all Jace’s “mental health problems” isn’t going to fly…

That report isn’t the only one coming in about Jace now, either. Late on Wednesday night, the US Sun also published a report that Jace has NOT spoken to Jenelle in weeks — not since the alleged September abuse incident occurred, causing him to run away from home:

“Jace has not spoken to Jenelle since the incident, and Jenelle hasn’t reached out to try to talk to him, either.”

It seems wild Jenelle hasn’t reached out to her own son, right?! But as that outlet notes, a judge has ruled that the 31-year-old momma is not allowed to see or speak to Jace unless he is the one who initiates the contact. David, meanwhile, is completely banned from interacting with Jace at all. Thank goodness. So the no-contact move on Jace’s part sends a message.

The US Sun‘s insider also confirmed the boy has been enrolled at a new school, and it sounds like his life is only getting better:

“He is still at Barbara’s, of course, and he’s enrolled in a new school. It sounds like Jace is doing well back with Barbara.”

Next up is a court hearing later this month for David on the child abuse charges. As for Jace, we sincerely hope he can move forward in a healthy way. Like all children, he deserves to live his life free from harm and mistreatment.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

