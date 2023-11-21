Jenelle Evans To Do Regular Drug Testing & Therapy After Losing Custody Of Jace -- But He's Already Run Away From His Grandmother's?!

Jenelle Evans has Child Protective Services on her tail after she lost custody of her 14-year-old son.

As we’ve been reporting, Jace Evans ran away from his mom and step dad David Eason on multiple occasions — until finally, he was placed in the care of grandmother Barbara Evans this fall. Since then, David has been charged with child abuse, and CPS has been checking in on their family life. The latest? They’ve assigned some mandates to the Teen Mom 2 alum.

Related: Jenelle’s Stepdaughter Maryssa Questioned After Dad David Charged, BUT…

According to an insider for The US Sun, the 31-year-old mom of three is in MUCH deeper than last time CPS came knocking at her door:

“She’s being forced to do all this therapy. And this is not like the last time she had CPS investigating her home, this is bigger than that. She will be in therapy for months.”

Meanwhile, she continues to post on Instagram and X (Twitter) all the time siding with David. So, so sad. Even more sad is how they’re making her son feel! According to an insider for the outlet, the teen disappeared again over the weekend after seeing some of these posts his mom was making. Sigh, and he was said to have been doing so well too! Luckily, he was found two days after his escape, but it’s just heartbreaking such a young kid is having to go through so much. It’s also unclear where he is currently staying…

Even worse, though, his step dad posted to Facebook during his disappearance, with some fans believing he was alluding to the teen. The post read:

“Where’s Waldo? Why is he already hiding and I haven’t even opened the cereal box yet?”

Hopefully the court makes the best decision for Jace and the rest of their children… and soon. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via Jenelle Evans/Instagram/FayesVision/WENN.com]