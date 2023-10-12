Jenelle Evans’ Son Jace Placed With Grandma Barbara Amid CPS Investigation Into Stepdad David Eason Abuse Allegations

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Jace Evans is safe with his grandmother Barbara Evans at this time.

We’ve all been concerned for Jenelle Evans‘ son after he ran away from home for the third time last month, and then accused his stepdad David Eason of allegedly physical abuse. When cops finally found him, they spotted visible markings on the boy’s body suggesting his claims could be valid — and there was even reportedly Ring camera footage of the incident in question. Last we heard, the teen was in a North Carolina hospital while Child Protective Services started a child neglect investigation.

Now, we have some positive news. According to a source familiar with the situation who spoke to The US Sun on Wednesday, the 14-year-old was just released from the hospital on Tuesday — after over a week-long stay. Whoa…

While CPS still has custody of him, Barbara petitioned a court to regain custody last week. If you didn’t know, she cared for Jace from when he was a toddler until March of this year when the parental rights transitioned back to his mother. During a hearing on Wednesday, it was determined Jace could stay with his grandma for the time being, which is seemingly what he wanted. According to a previous US Sun source, Jace “told everyone [that] if he is sent back” to live with Jenelle and David, “he will run again.” That is doubly concerning, too, since the family home is in the “middle of nowhere.”

Per the latest insider, there will be another hearing later this month to check on how things are going. So far, it is unclear if this situation will become permanent. But that’s not all…

Even more notably, the source revealed the Teen Mom 2 alum is NOT allowed to see or speak to her son unless he is the one who initiates the contact. David, on the other hand, has been banned from any kind of interaction with Jace. Considering the serious allegations levied against Eason — and his history with alleged assault charges and admittedly killing the family dog — this is probably a good thing, especially while the investigation runs its course.

In response to a request for comment, the MTV personality’s spokesperson tried to downplay the situation, saying:

“Jace is visiting with Barbara.”

Hmmm…

Meanwhile, a CPS official declined to confirm a rumored investigation into David’s actions and also refused to comment on Barbara gaining custody. Jenelle’s other son, Kaiser, 9, whom she shares with Nathan Griffith, the daughter she shares with David, Ensley, 6, and his daughter, Maryssa, 14, are all currently still living in the family home with the alleged abuser. FWIW, David has denied the allegations thus far.

We sincerely hope Jace is doing okay amid this really traumatic time.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via MTV/YouTube & David Eason/Jenelle Evans/Instagram & FayesVision/WENN]