Jackass Director Claims Bam Margera Sent His Kids Death Threats & Blasted Him With N-Word

Jackass director Jeff Tremaine has been granted a temporary restraining order against Bam Margera after the reality star allegedly sent him disturbing text messages.

As we reported, the director filed for the restraining order amid the skater expressing outrage over being fired from Jackass 4. Both Bam and Steve-O have said the firing was a result of the former’s inability to stay clean, something his contract strictly required.

Initially, we weren’t privy to what led to Tremaine feeling he needed to go so far as a restraining order — but now it’s become clear. Bam was allegedly threatening not just Jeff’s life, but his children’s, too.

According to reports, the court ordered Bam to stay at least 100 yards away from Jeff, his wife, and kids, and to stop contacting him. Jeff claimed the MTV personality has been harassing him since February, after producers issued an ultimatum and contract to the Jackass star to stay sober during the filming of the newest film in the franchise.

Jeff said in the filing that Bam didn’t show up for a virtual meeting to discuss how he could help the embattled star with his mental health and sobriety issues. In the weeks since, Bam reportedly started to attack Jeff on social media (which we saw) and in private messages (which we didn’t). The 41-year-old allegedly compared the director to Harvey Weinstein, posted obscene drawings, and remarked that Jeff and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville can “pencil in there [sic] death certificate.”

The threats reportedly escalated from there. In early May, Jeff said Bam sent him a chain of disturbing texts in which the former skateboarder called him the N-word (Tremaine is white), writing:

“This one is next is your greedy two house beach P**** don’t have a pen! Sign your f**king death waver you made me sign you f**king N*****.”

In another text, Bam sent the filmmaker a death threat, writing:

“I’m gonna kill you in one mother f**king punch. Be brave for once in your p**** life.”

To make matters even more frightening, Bam reportedly started to threaten Jeff’s children. One of those unsettling text messages read:

“Look at your children and grab your pocket book and write a check, if you are greedy, and cheap, look at your children again. If you don‘t sign the paper, look at you children. Sign your stupid f**king contract before your (sic) not safe anywhere.”

Jeff pointed out that the contract Bam is referring to seems to be one Margera wrote up himself. The director said he’s in fear for his and his family’s personal safety.

Bam recently launched a scathing tirade against Tremaine and Knoxville, claiming they strung him along to be part of Jackass 4 only to “betray” him, writing on Instagram:

“I feel like my [Jackass] family has f**king done everything horrible to me and made me jump on hoops and walk through eggshells — which is impossible — and strung me along like a f**king puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when I make a movie with them because Jeff Tremaine and CKY has started it.”

What a sad situation. We hope Bam gets the help he needs before this gets any worse.

