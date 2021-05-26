Jackass Director Jeff Tremaine Files Restraining Order Against Bam Margera

The rift in the Jackass family seems to be getting worse.

As we’ve been reporting, the production of Jackass 4 became tense when Bam Margera failed to stay sober as required by his contract. The star blamed producer/director Jeff Tremaine, ringleader Johnny Knoxville, and Paramount for contract restrictions he compared to “torture,” but his failure to meet the requirements led him to be fired from the film.

Since then, the skateboarder hasn’t been quiet about his anger and frustration towards Johnny and Jeff, frequently posting about it on Instagram as well as speaking with TMZ. As much as we’ve seen of this feud playing out in public, things may have escalated further behind the scenes, because Tremaine has now filed for a restraining order against Bam.

What specifically caused the director to take legal action is unclear, but according to documents obtained by The Blast, Tremaine claimed he’s been the victim of “harassment” by the stuntman. Seeing how often Bam has thrown him under the bus in recent months, claims of harassment are sadly easy for us to believe. Over the last month, he’s posted pictures of Knoxville and Tremaine with the caption “bare knuckle boxing,” as well as a shot of himself and Johnny, writing:

“Johnny Knoxville is handsome and brave. But if we had to fight, I will knock him out in one punch. Without a doubt “

This recent news actually comes on the heels of another IG rant from the 41-year-old, insisting that his Jackass family “betrayed” him. He said:

“Not all of them. I love all of them and they love me back. But specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville. So I feel like my family has f**king done everything horrible to me and made me jump on hoops and walk through eggshells — which is impossible — and strung me along like a f**king puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when I make a movie with them because Jeff Tremaine and CKY has started it.”

Fellow Jackass Steve-O defended the duo, commenting “nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick.” Meanwhile, Knoxville himself expressed a desire not to get into a “public back-and-forth” with Bam, saying simply that he hoped his friend would get better. Speaking on the Jackass 4 situation, he shared in a just published interview this week:

“We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs. We tried to push that along. I think that’s all I really want to say about it.”

This continues to be such an unfortunate situation. We hate seeing these longtime friends turned against each other like this. We hope Bam is getting the help he needs and that these issues can be reconciled in the future.

