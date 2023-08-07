Jaclyn Hill Is Shutting Down Her Brands To Focus On ‘Mental Stability’ Years After Controversial Lipstick Launch!

Jaclyn Hill has come to a major business decision.

On Friday, the beauty influencer announced in a lengthy YouTube video that she’s officially shutting down her jewelry brand, Jaclyn Roxanne, and her leisure wear brand, Koze — and that it all stems from THAT controversial launch of her lipstick line.

Back in 2019, the YouTuber debuted her lip line, which featured 20 nude shades. However, backlash quickly came pouring in after some customers complained about poor quality, damaged orders, and even alleged mold on their purchased products. She explained in her video:

“After my lipstick launch happened and things obviously did not go as planned, I honestly became zombie-like. I did the absolute bare minimum as a founder and CEO. I relied on my team to just kind of, like, float me through everything. I fell into such a depression, and when I say that, I don’t say that lightly. I turned to alcohol, that’s when I gained well over 40 pounds because I was not taking care of myself in any way, shape, or form.”

She continued:

“The way I handled [my lipstick launch] is my biggest regret ever, because it’s not just like I gave up on cosmetics, I gave up on myself. … Instead of pouring myself back into cosmetics, taking accountability, and not giving up on myself, I decided, well, gotta create new brands. Gotta prove myself to my followers that, you know, I’m a bad bitch and I can do this.”

However, the 33-year-old admitted, “I don’t really want to be a brand owner,” and that her businesses are not “serving” her or bringing her “happiness.” She explained:

“I definitely went through a phase where money was a driver, fame was a driver, and that no longer is even part of my desires in life. I’ve been so lost due to the decisions I’ve made surrounding my cosmetic line and leading into Jaclyn Roxanne and Koze.”

Instead, she explained that she’s striving for “happiness, and mental stability, and clarity.”

Watch her full video (below):

