Jada Pinkett Smith Unveils 'Divine' New Tattoo -- Why She’s 'Starting To Build' Sleeve Early Than Expected!

Jada Pinkett Smith is living her best life these days. She’s rocking a bold new look and now a female-empowering tattoo on her sleeve!!

The Red Table Talk co-host hopped on Instagram Sunday to reveal her fresh ink, which is a continuation from a three-generational matching lotus design she had done with her momma, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter, Willow Smith. Reflecting on the new body art, the 49-year-old shared:

“I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I’m starting to build my sleeve now!”

No time like the present! Love that mindset!

She also noted what the beautiful tat represents to her (name calling a bunch of bad ass goddesses in the process), explaining:

“Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. Jai Ma #MataSita #Allat #Oshun #QuanYin”

AH-mazing!

Though we wonder how long this ink took to complete?! It’s stunning! Also, for those wondering, “Jai Ma” roughly translates to “great gratitude” or “victory to the divine Mother.” Cool!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Loving or hating the new tat? Sound off in the comments (below)!

