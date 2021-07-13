Jada Pinkett Smith Unveils Bold New Look -- Find Out Why She Went Completely Bald!

Damn, y’all! Jada Pinkett Smith just DID THAT!

The Red Table Talk host unveiled her new look on Instagram on Monday, and it is FIERCE!

Jada has always sported short hair, it’s been part of her movie star persona since the ’90s. But now she’s shaved it all off for a cleaner look, and we are LOVING IT!

Her daughter Willow Smith was the first to make the reveal with a pic of the two together on her IG, leaving the image of the co-hosts side by side with the poetic caption:

“a gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return”

Meanwhile in her own, more frank caption, Jada blamed her daughter for the “gift,” but by the end of the sentence she had come around to realizing how good she looked — and how GREAT SHE FELT! She wrote:

“Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed”

Ch-ch-check out the video by swiping right to get a better look (below)!

Among the many, MANY positive comments, Willow told her momma:

“You are DIVINE”

Awwww!

So what did Jada mean about letting go? Well, if you haven’t ever heard her talk about it, the Scream 2 scene-stealer revealed back in 2018, in the early days of Red Table Talk.

Asked why she was beginning to wear a turban a lot more, she laid bare:

“I’ve been getting a lot of questions about why I’ve been wearing this turban. Well, I’ve been having issues with hair loss. And it was terrifying when it first started.”

That’s right. Jada suffers from alopecia, which she discovered after “handfuls of hair” started to come off in the shower, scaring the hell out of her.

“I was just like ‘Oh my god am I going bald?’ It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear. That’s why I cut my hair and continue to cut it.”

The cause was never identified, as it so often isn’t with alopecia. Jada said she thinks it may be related to stress.

As she’s about to turn 50 years old (in September, can you believe it??), we guess she decided it was time to remove that particular stress by just buzzing it off.

We LOVE that she feels so good about the decision! Of course, it’s easy when it turns out the look suits you so well…

