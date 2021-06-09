Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, & Adrienne Banfield-Norris STEAMED THEIR VAGINAS On Camera!!

A family that steams their vaginas together stays together???

On a recent episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris hopped on top of some large bowls steaming with hot water to give their lady bits some extra TLC. Talk about an unconventional bonding experience! The 49-year-old actress told her family members of the new experience at the beginning of the episode:

“We are going to steam our vaginas. Yes, we’re gonna steam our vaginas on camera. I ordered some kits from a really beautiful young Black woman who owns her own business. So we’re gonna head on up, and we’re gonna get started. Let’s go get steamed ladies!”

The women then strutted out in lilac gowns that made them feel like “Grecian goddesses” and took to their thrones to get their herb-infused steam on. Jada explained the treatment originated as an “ancient practice that originated in Asia and Africa” to “cleanse yourself after you finish menstruating.” She then added:

“I’ve read somewhere that vaginal steams are like an aphrodisiac.”

But that’s not all! According to Insider, fans of the treatment have said vaginal steaming can also relieve period cramps, treat prolapses, and improve fertility — even though there’s no scientific evidence to support that. Instead, scientists have actually found more negative consequences to the Gwyneth Paltrow-approved process, claiming it can cause yeast infections and burn the skin area.

Still, the momma said the practice held deeper meaning and loved the feeling of “spending time with your vagina to just show its appreciation and care.” The three ladies then discussed how different generations talk about their private parts, with Adrienne explaining:

“It’s always been so taboo and so much shame.”

They even seemed prepared to face some backlash for openly discussing their vaginas on-camera. Jada actually fired back with:

“I’m telling you right now, I don’t want to hear nothing about this show, it being TMI and all that. Because if you can listen to all these little rap artists talk and abuse the vagina you sure as hell can watch women give it honor and praise and spend quality time. So I don’t want to hear it… I don’t really care because we have to change the narrative around the vagina, and women have to take it back.”

Can you say that again for the people in the back!! Following their relaxing and rejuvenating steam, the three hosts went on to have a lengthy conversation with Queen Afua to talk about vagina-related stigma and how to take care of your overall health. You can ch-ch-check out that enlightening conversation (below):

Meet Our Wellness Queen Jada’s world renowned healer of more than 30 years, Queen Afua, mother of womb wellness, reveals three important questions every woman must ask her “yoni.” Plus Queen will share her trusted healing tools for less stress and better sex, diet and overall health. Posted by Red Table Talk on Monday, June 7, 2021

