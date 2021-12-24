Jaden Smith Shows Off RIPPED New Bod & Explains Health Issue That Kept Him From Gaining Weight: ‘I Was Just Bones’

Jaden Smith is doing better than ever after suffering through health issues that caused him to lose a significant amount of weight.

As you may know, the 23-year-old had some scary moments when it came to his well-being over the past couple of years. During a Red Table Talk appearance in 2019, his parents, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, even admitted to staging an intervention with their son after fearing he wasn’t getting enough nutrients and “wasting away” due to his strict eating habits. Jaden, who is a vegetarian, also confessed that he sometimes only consumed one or two meals a day at the time.

Thankfully, The Pursuit of Happiness actor expressed in a new episode of Red Table Talk on Thursday that he “definitely” feels better after being encouraged to alter his diet and working with doctors to keep some weight on. Jaden said:

“I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes. That’s half of my diet. It’s like a password that I have to find to my body. I’m like, ten pounds heavier now, at this point. I feel like I’m keeping on my weight. I’m able to put on my muscle.”

The 23-year-old then shared two pictures of him looking super ripped (above inset), while comparing them to a snapshot from his 2019 appearance at Coachella, where he looked very thin:

“That was a long way from where I was when I was at Coachella, where I just was just like, bones. I thought I was so tight. I thought I was so tight! I was like, ‘This. I’m swagging on this. Like, I need to take off my shirt right now.’”

So what ultimately caused all of his health issues? Jaden revealed it all came down to his gut problems impacting his appetite, explaining:

“My biggest gut problem would be, like, just not being hungry when I need to be or being stressed. I do have pain. I eat so much sugar that I have a candida buildup that happens in my stomach.”

He said his sugar issues most likely came from “eating pancakes for breakfast” every day since he was a child, saying:

“Just doing that for literally the past like, just my entire freaking life of 23 years, I feel like it’s just built up for a long time.”

We are so glad that Jaden is back on track and feeling much better. You can watch the entire episode of Red Table Talk (below):

[Image via Red Table Talk/Facebook]