Kaia Gerber Shades The Hell Out Of An Ex In New Bikini Instagram Post!

It doesn’t get more savage than this!

Kaia Gerber just posted the ultimate diss at an ex on her Instagram! On Tuesday, the model posted a photo of herself rocking a skinny black bikini while sunbathing on a dock. Normally, that kind of thirst trap alone would be enough to send a signal — but she added way more oomph! In the photo, she was holding a book titled DEAR D**KHEAD — and in the caption she wrote that it was “a book for someone i used to know.” DAMN! But that’s not all! In a second photo, she highlighted a passage from the book, which read:

“At this point, your sheer dumbf**kery commands a certain respect. But it doesn’t change the basics: I don’t give a s**t about you. All my love to your sister, she was a wonderful friend.”

Damn!!!

Now that’s shady AF!!! Check it out (below):

BTW, the book is a French novel by Virginie Despentes about a “B-list novelist” who insults an actress online and they “strike up a combative correspondence.” And get this! The guy gets “accused of sexual harassment by his former publicist.” The book touches deeply on the patriarchy and addiction, per Macmillan Publishers. It’s the September pick for Kaia and Alyssa Reeder‘s Library Science book club, too, which was also announced on the day this was posted.

But adding in a subtweet of “someone” she used to know is… another level! Obviously with the sexual politics the book is playing in, we have to think she’s blasting a guy she dated.

In recent years, Kaia’s been linked to Jacob Elordi and, briefly, Pete Davidson. She’s currently dating Austin Butler — at least, if they’re still good. Who is this book message for? Well, they all have sisters, so that won’t help narrow down the mystery man! Who do Y’ALL think she could be calling out?? Is she referencing a former beau — or did the Elvis star just do something to piss her off?!

They’ve been linked since 2021 and were last spotted holding hands while out and about in NYC almost two weeks ago. So far as we know, everything’s been going well in the romance… but maybe s**t just hit the fan and she’s subtly hinting at it?? We hope not!! Also with the “used to know” thing we’re thinking ancient history. Then again… it is a pretty fresh-feeling attack!

Thoughts? Share them in the comments (below)!

