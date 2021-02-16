James Corden Has Already Lost 16 Pounds One Month Into His Weight Loss Journey!

Just like Rebel Wilson, James Corden is crushing his 2021 health journey! Congrats, man!

During Oprah Winfrey’s Your Life in Focus “Be the Love You Need” virtual livestream experience held February 13, The Late Late Show Host shared an update on his commitment to finally loose weight and “change the way that I live.” The 42-year-old celebrated:

“I’ve lost 16 pounds, and I’ve been doing some exercise, which I hate. I just can’t bare it, so I’m using the word hate.”

Fortunately for the actor, his wife Julia Carey has been by his side throughout this inspiring challenge. He added:

“But my wife [Julia] she’s so good at it. My wife is actually planning a little circuit for us after this so we do it together.”

James’ reaction to these workouts is incredibly relatable, as well. The dad of three shared:

“We do some weights, and these little runs. I moan about it constantly and then I have to begrudgingly say later that afternoon that I do feel better about myself. So that’s what we’re doing, but it’s about support. At the very least we’ll just take a walk together, which is really lovely for us.”

So sweet! Teamwork truly does make the dream work!

This is the first update the comedian has shared since announcing his partnership with WW (formerly Weight Watchers) in early January. At the time, he spoke openly about the decision, acknowledging:

“I’ve realized that every year for the past decade, probably even 15 years, on January 1 I’ve told myself and anyone that would listen that this is it, this is the year, I’m going on a diet, I’m going to lose a load of weight.”

Like so many of us, the hopeful New Year’s resolutions always failed him. The UK-born Hollywood A-lister continued:

“I want to be better for my children and for my family. I don’t want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I’m chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes. The weight is not the issue, it’s the wellness of it I am ready to tackle. I’m going to take this year and work towards getting healthy.”

Now, The Prom lead admitted to Oprah he hopes his public journey inspires other men to get interested in their own heath, too. Discussing why he thinks men sometimes have it harder when they reveal they are trying to lose weight, James emotionally shared:

“It isn’t very sexy to say that you’re on a diet. Or it’s not very manly somehow to want to make changes in your own health because men drink beer and we go out and it doesn’t matter what you look like, and all those things. I think it’s the single most positive and sexy thing you can do, to say ‘I would like to be a bit healthier. I would like to be a healthier presence in my family, for my children. I would like to feel better.’”

If you’re looking for a little motivation to continue to forge ahead on your own New Year’s resolutions, check out Oprah’s full special (below), which includes interviews with Ciara and Jennifer Garner!

We think it’s incredible that James has taken on this year of health and love that he’s sharing his process with others! To all you wellness seekers out there, you’ve got this!!

