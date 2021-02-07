Prince Harry & James Corden Film COVID-Appropriate Episode Of Carpool Karaoke!

Okay you guys — it’s official. Prince Harry not only lives in California now, but as of February 5 he’s also been indoctrinated into the James Corden Carpool Karaoke list of guest members. Pretty cool, right?!

Not to mention the two of them are apparently good friends!! AHHH! Excuse us while we start squealing from excitement!

To keep the experience COVID friendly, the two toured around on a double-decker bus through Los Angeles (unlike the show’s original sedan) so that they’d have ample space and could keep things completely and utterly socially distant. Smart!

Sources say:

“They have been friends for years and had a great time. A lot of joking around and laughter. They toured Hollywood and James showed Harry some special landmarks. They also chatted about Harry’s life in the US and his focus now.”

THAT sounds AH-MAZING! And we totally can’t wait to check out the episode!

According to the pics and the info we’ve seen floating around, the duo had police escorts as well as Harry’s own personal security team. Per the sources, Meghan Markle was nowhere in sight, so people have been speculating that she remained home at Montecito while Harry went off for an innocent afternoon of karaoke!

Aww, how cute! Well, we’ll be anxiously waiting to catch the ep! Until then, here’s our question to you, readers: what songs do you think we’ll catch the prince singing?!

