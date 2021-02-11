Rebel Wilson Loves 'Being Curvy' & Insists 'I Still Look Like Me' Following Weight Loss

2020 was a life-changing year for Rebel Wilson — and thankfully in a much more positive way than for most of the world.

Committed to her “year of health,” the Hollywood star lost over 60 lbs and successfully completed her weight loss goal early! Truly inspiring. Yet, the new bod has come with some big revelations about how society treats those of different body shapes and a desire to continue to speak about self-love and health.

On Wednesday, the celeb chatted with People about her new partnership as an ambassador for OLLY nutritional supplements, as well as opened up about what the real motivation was for her recent health journey. Rebel explained:

“My goal was never to be skinny. I don’t focus too much on the numbers. I still look like me. I love being curvy and I’m still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal.”

Continuing with that thought process, the Pitch Perfect star elaborated:

“I just try to encourage everyone to be the healthiest version of themselves. That doesn’t necessarily mean being smaller in size, it just means not engaging in unhealthy behaviors. I like to think I look good at all sizes.”

Preach!! Such wise advice right there. Just because one body type is perceived as the gold standard doesn’t mean it’s the only way to be beautiful or find love, as the actress revealed she began dating her now-ex boyfriend Jacob Busch while she was at her heaviest.

As for what contributed to her unhealthy lifestyle, Wilson admitted a lot of “emotional eating” and a busy schedule always affected her nutrition. She explained:

“I would numb myself with food. I was traveling the world and I had a hectic lifestyle and my way of dealing with the pressure sometimes was eating ice cream and brownies, but at the end of the day, I wasn’t treating myself with love.”

Now the Australian has found better ways to cope with stress, though she admitted she might be starting up another bad habit (oops!):

“I’ll have desert once or twice a week now. It’s just not an every day thing, having a sweet tooth will always be my vice, but online shopping has crept up a bit!”

As the new face of OLLY, the 40-year-old couldn’t be more enthusiastic about the product (especially since the vitamins are helping her be at her best if she ever decides to use her frozen eggs):

“I take them every day. I take the prenatal vitamins in the morning. I’ve been writing a mini script at home, and sometimes around three thirty in the afternoon, I’ll pop a few at tea time and they just give me a little boost and they’ve got such big benefits as well. They taste yummy and the collagen ones have a cute peach flavor. You can’t get enough collagen!”

These new tricks up her sleeve are what she believes will help her sustain a healthy daily life moving forward, having finally found solid solutions to get out of “twenty years of an up and down struggle.” The comedienne added:

“I’ve wanted to share as much as I can and all the things I’ve learned. Going on long walks, eating more protein and just being grateful, those are things you don’t need to go to some mega fancy facility to learn. I’ve learned to change my behavior slowly and become more healthy and I’m proud of myself but it’s still a journey.”

A journey we’re so glad she’s taken us along for. Her honesty surrounding nutrition, exercise, and all things health have no doubt been encouraging and uplifting for followers. Thoughts on her confidence feeling beautiful at all sizes, Perezcious readers?

