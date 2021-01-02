James Corden Says He's 'Fed Up With The Way I Look,' Announces Weight Watchers Partnership

James Corden is ready to make a change!

The late night TV talk show host opened up on YouTube on New Year’s Day, discussing his weight, his unhappiness with living at that weight, and his determination to change it. In a partnership he revealed with WW (formerly better known as Weight Watchers), the 42-year-old got very candid about fatherhood, health, and the long run of his life from here.

Related: Corden PERFECTLY Sums Up All Of Donald Trump’s COVID-19 Lies!

Calling himself “fed up” with the way he looks and his general habits being so underwhelming, the host said in part:

“I’ve realized that every year for the past decade — probably even 15 years — on January 1 I’ve told myself and anyone that would listen that this is it, this is the year, I’m going on a diet, I’m going to lose a load of weight. I’m fed up with the way I look, I’m fed up with being unhealthy, with ‘this is the year I’m doing it.’ Because of that, over Christmas, I’ve eaten everything that’s in the fridge because in my head in January I’m starting this diet and it’ll be a success. And as you can see it hasn’t. I’ve never been able to stick to anything like that. I’ve spent a long time accepting that this is my body and that’s it. But I really am sick and tired of just doing the same thing every year.”

Wow! Talk about being very candid and real about his struggles with weight.

Not surprisingly, the late-night host noted that the repetitive process without results is “starting to get him down in a way,” and he suddenly came to the conclusion that he might as well change it now.

In a related press release, he added more about his family motivations for doing this, too — namely being a better, more active, and more healthy parent.

The funny TV host said (below):

“I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family. I don’t want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I’m chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes. The weight is not the issue, it’s the wellness of it I am ready to tackle. I’m going to take this year and work towards getting healthy.”

Those sounds like great goals to us!

You can see his full announcement video (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

Sounds like he’s got some serious resolve!

Related: James Shares Parody Of Hilarious New Pandemic Dating Rules! Love This!

Here’s hoping he sticks to the plan and makes it happen, one day at a time!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

Share your thoughts, opinions, and words of encouragement down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Weight Watchers/YouTube]