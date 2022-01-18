Britney Spears Recalls Justin Timberlake Breakup, Says She Should've Slapped Jamie Lynn & Their Mom Right Across Their 'F**king Faces'!

Britney Spears has a lot more to say when it comes to Jamie Lynn Spears!

The singer took to Instagram Tuesday afternoon with a scathing post about her younger sister and their mother Lynne Spears. In the lengthy IG caption, shared alongside a photo of a fancy hot chocolate (yum!), the singer seemed to dispute some of the stories the Zoey 101 lead has been telling the press amid the release of her new book, Things I Should Have Said.

Related: Rachel Zegler Apologizes For Dramatic Reading Of Britney Spears’ Tweets To Jamie Lynn

She starts off her IG post addressing her breakup with Justin Timberlake and making a comparison between she and her younger sister’s childhoods, writing:

“I flew home to Jamie Lynn on the couch watching her tv shows right after Justin and I broke up… I was a ghost there !!!!! I had worked my whole life and I didn’t know how to be served by Mamma … Sit there and get served the chocolate milkshakes with the perfectly crushed ice with the secret chunky sugar meanwhile Jamie Lynn is 12, she indulges with the TV for hours then goes to lay out on a raft at the pool … I’m in shock because this was never my life !!!!”

The 40-year-old continued:

“Justin’s family was all I knew for many years … Things were different now and Jamie Lynn had a new Nickelodeon show … All I remember saying was ‘DAMN !!! How the hell does a 12 year old land a Nickelodeon show ????’….. HMMMMMMMM …. Well I never got my iced chocolate drink !!! I mean yeah … I’m grown up right ???”

Related: Jamie Lynn Spears Is Ditching The Book Tour Following Backlash

Britney goes on to absolutely slam the other women in her family, arguing:

“But then maybe I might need a little support … It was a People Magazine cover … The people show up and as Jamie Lynn says, I was scared !!!! Fuck yeah !!! My Mamma was on pain medication and could barely hold a conversation in the house because her and my dad split and she was more messed up than anything !!!! I remember her sitting on the floor in a conversation and she never got up… and I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f**king faces !!!!!”

OMG! Read the full post (below)!

Clearly, the release of JL’s new book is not sitting well with Brit! Reactions?

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN & Britney Spears/Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram]