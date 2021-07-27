Jamie Lynn Spears Accidentally BUSTS Her Husband Scrolling Through Britney's Instagram!

Jamie Lynn Spears won’t be able to deny this!

The 30-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to show fans what a work horse her hubby Jamie Watson is by sharing a pic of him “working” while they were on a family holiday at The Ritz Carlton in Miami. Only instead of being perceived as a workaholic, Watson looked like a textbook Brit-o-holic — as fans quickly noticed the businessman was actually creeping on Britney Spears‘ IG page in the photo!

Seems like a perfectly benign pic:

However, many pointed out that Jamie Lynn’s hubby’s phone screen showed a post from the Toxic singer’s ‘Gram that she shared on Sunday. The image focused on an excerpt of a book page that read:

“Kindness. Do you know what really turns me on? What I find incredibly sexy? Kindness.”

Yeah, this one.

Needless to say, Britney’s devotees weren’t too kind to the couple. Fans fumed:

“Not Jamie Lynn’s husband checking out the book post in between [two photos of] Britney’s t**ties, how embarrassing.” “Why is your husband scrolling britney’s insta?” “Jamie and her husband are obsessed with Britney #FreeBritney”

See the evidence for yourself (below).

Not Jamie Lynn’s husband checking out the book post in between Britney’s titties, how embarrassing ???????????? pic.twitter.com/i7uIvQNcu4 — Britney Stan (@BritneyTheStan) July 26, 2021

Oops…

While JLS didn’t address the blunder, she caught the mistake when she shared the same pic on her IG Stories, where this time she put the “he’s always working” caption across the middle of the pic — blocking her hubby’s phone from view.

The timing of this pic is extra awkward, given that Jamie came under fire last week when The Sun reported her $1 million condo in Florida was paid for by Britney — despite the younger sibling previously claiming she’s never taken a penny from her sister’s $60 million fortune.

According to the report, Jamie Lynn’s lavish condominium in Destin, Florida, was purchased through a trust the pop princess has owned since 2000. Even though the Destin condo and the LLC are reportedly listed as properties of Britney’s in conservatorship filings from 2009, JLS previously suggested the home was her own.

In a 2015 recently resurfaced by a Britney stan account, the Nickelodeon alum bragged:

“We have a condo in Destin, Florida and it’s the best getaway.”

The mother-of-two also talked about the condo during an interview with CMT the next year, telling the outlet:

“We’re pretty blessed with a big condo. It can sleep about ten people. We all have breakfast together, I plan a big dinner, and we have a space at the beach. And when we write, there’s no pressure and no timeline, so the songs just kind of fall out. It’s hard to call that work.”

But in the same IG snap on Monday (which also served as a sponsored post for The Ritz Carlton), Jamie Lynn denied her sister paid for her Florida pad. She initially wrote in the caption:

“I don’t own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations’s at the Ritz anyway… Simple FACTS. Y’all need to stop reachin’. Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol.”

But hours later, the actress changed the caption to:

“Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol.”

Well, we guess it’s good that Jamie Lynn and her hubby can “work” (read: scroll) through all this noise, because we don’t think Britney fans will get off their backs anytime soon!

