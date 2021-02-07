Jamie Lynn Spears Reflects On Her Daughter's Hospital Release Four Years Ago After ATV Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears is thankful for how things turned out for her daughter Maddie!

Four years ago Friday, Maddie was released from the hospital after suffering a horrifying ATV accident in which her four-wheeler flipped, and she was submerged in water and seriously injured. At the time, she had been airlifted to a local emergency room, and she stayed in the hospital for nearly a full week before her discharge when it was determined she would make a recovery.

And now, it’s been exactly four years since being discharged from the hospital upon recovering from that fateful day. With it, the Louisiana native and proud young momma couldn’t be happier to see how her daughter has developed and grown since then, and she couldn’t be more thankful to the first responders and others who quite literally saved her life.

In a new Instagram post published to her official account on Friday, Jamie Lynn called the day her “miracle anniversary,” and posted several pictures of her and Maddie, who was 8 years old at the time, leaving the hospital and getting on with their lives together.

Along with the pics, the thankful mother and Britney Spears‘ little sister wrote (below):

“Happiest day of my life. I may be wearing hospital socks, since I didn’t have shoes, and someone else’s clothes, but I was walking out of that hospital with way more then I had going in, I had a healthy baby girl and nothing else mattered. We were given the ultimate gift, and we will NEVER take that for granted, especially knowing that this is not the case for so many others. And…Yeah, it’s pretty f’d up that the media would have someone outside the hospital just waiting to get a glimpse into those awful days, but instead they got these pictures of one of our happiest days. Thank you to the amazing first responders, and to every single healthcare professional who worked with us… you are all heroes. Thank you to each everyone one of you who prayed for our family during that devastating time… we love and appreciate you all. God is good.”

Here’s the full post:

So thankful, indeed!

We had no way of knowing at the time, but it’s heartwarming to see how things have turned out so well for Jamie Lynn, Maddie, and their family after one of the scariest moments of the young girl’s life.

