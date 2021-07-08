Britney Spears’ Conservators Fighting? Jamie Objects To Jodi Montgomery’s Request For 24/7 Security!

Dueling conservators is the LAST thing Britney Spears needs.

Since Brit’s bombshell testimony against the entire conservatorship concept, her personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, and conservator of her estate, father Jamie Spears, have started duking it out in court. Jamie tried to blame Jodi for some of the pop star’s complaints, while Jodi pointed out that he still has a LOT of control over his daughter’s personal life though her finances.

Hopefully, things are moving in the right direction to get the 39-year-old out of this situation altogether, but in the meantime, she’s stuck with these two conservators squabbling and spending her money. Most recently, Jodi filed a request in Los Angeles County Superior Court for more security, and the bodyguards come with a hefty price tag, according to NBC News.

In her filing on Wednesday, the legal guardian claimed there has been “a marked increase in the number and severity of threatening posts” against her since the singer’s testimony. Because of the threats of violence and death, she requested the conservatorship “temporarily cover the costs of increased security measures, including 24-hour protection, until she can make ‘security improvements’ at her residence and her office.” Per the outlet, each guard costs $65 an hour, coming to an estimated total of $1,820 a day — totaling more than $50k per month.

The filing acknowledged the “prohibitive” cost, but stated that Jamie (as the man with the money) “has no objection to the expense in and of itself, but just does not want to authorize it himself without prior court approval.”

Except… surprise! Jamie does have an objection. In fact, he filed an opposing motion on Thursday that read:

“Mr. Spears does not believe such an expense is reasonable, necessary, or a proper expense of the Conservatorship Estate.”

While the Spears patriarch is “aware of the increasing number of threatening communications and social media posts directed to various individuals involved in the Conservatorship,” per NBC, Jodi’s request may lead to others coming forward requesting security, and the estate can’t afford that level of expense “for multiple people over an extended period,” TMZ reported.

According to their reporting, Jamie’s legal docs suggested that the court evaluate the risk and determine how much security is necessary for Jodi and others. He also suggested trying other measures, like “calling the local Sheriff’s department,” which Jodi has apparently already done.

Obviously, sending death threats is never okay. All the more reason, it seems, to end the conservatorship that these threats stem from. We really look forward to the day when Britney won’t have to deal with other people debating how to spend her money.

