Jamie Lynn Spears Doing Reality TV... In The UK!

Jamie Lynn Spears couldn’t cut it on the dance floor, so now she’s headed into the jungle!

Britney Spears‘ controversial younger singer was just announced as one of ten cast members who will be competing in the next season of the UK’s competition series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

In an ITV press release published on Tuesday, the Zoey 101 actress revealed she’s “wildly excited and nervous” about doing the show, which forces celebs to “leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.” While she’s admittedly “absolutely frightened of everything,” including all the creepy crawlies she may encounter, she thinks her ability to not let anything hurt her feelings will be an asset.

The Sweet Magnolias star — who was eliminated from this season’s Dancing with the Stars pretty quickly thanks to the Britney Army seemingly teaming up against her — hopes this will be an opportunity for the world to see who she really is, she said:

“There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me so I don’t take any of it seriously.”

Aside from DWTS, the 32-year-old also tested her skills during Fox‘s Special Forces: The Ultimate Test earlier this year, which she quit after 2 days. She’ll have to last a lot longer on this show if she wants to be the Queen of the Jungle!

The mother of two joins TV/radio personality Sam Thompson, This Morning host Josie Gibson, TV presenter Fred Sirieix, YouTube star Nella Rose, GB News host and former politician Nigel Farage, food critic Grace Dent, pop star Marvin Humes, actress Danielle Harold, and actor Nick Pickard. Get to know the cast (below):

The show kicks off on Sunday night. It’ll be inneresting to see how Jamie Lynn holds up! Predictions?! Sound OFF (below)!

