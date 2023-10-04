Jamie Lynn Spears CLAPS BACK At Haters After Shocking Early DWTS Elimination!

Welp, Jamie Lynn Spears’ haters got what they wanted…

After totally roasting Britney Spears’ little sister’s Dancing With the Stars debut last week, the Zoey 101 lead gave it her all on the dance floor on Tuesday night. Sadly for the star, it wasn’t enough to keep her around for longer.

Here’s the crazy part, though! She didn’t even earn the lowest score from the judges. FOUR other groups actually got lower scores than her!! It was the lack of fan support that did her in. Oof!! That sucks! But it’s the name of the game!

While the judges were shocked by the plot twist, haters were thrilled AF to see her get ousted, writing on X (Twitter):

“We did it, Joe! Jamie Lynn Spears has been eliminated on #DWTS” “She was doomed from the get go” “Jamie Lynn Spears needs to stop trying to be famous. It’s just getting embarrassing at this point.” “JAMIE LYNN SPEARS SECOND BOOT and that’s for Britney Bitch #DWTS”

And those were the nicest of the mean comments… Yeesh.

Despite all the hate, the Sweet Magnolias star kept her head held high while reflecting on her time on the series, writing on Instagram after the shocking elimination:

“Alan [Bersten], you’re the absolute best friend and partner that anyone could ever ask for. I got to raise some money for my #SAGAFTRA community and meet some of the most amazing ppl, and That’s a win by all accounts in what I set out to do. Softball moms are hot”

She then subtly clapped back at all the trolls who were out to get her — by purposefully shouting out her REAL fans! She concluded:

“Yalllllll, I promise I hear and see all the many wonderfully passionate ppl who are not happy with the way things fell tonight, and i appreciate the tremendous amount love and support, but this was an amazing experience, and I’m very happy to have been apart of it, and soooo excited to see all the fabulous contestants and their partners continue to KILL it each week!!!!!”

Good for her for focusing on the positive. It can’t be easy with the overwhelming negativity coming her way! Check out her post HERE.

While Britney’s fans weren’t thrilled with Jamie Lynn’s participation in the dance competition, TMZ actually learned the Toxic singer was given a heads-up about the casting — and was supportive of and excited for her sis! Wow!

The outlet also caught up with Kevin Federline in Hawaii on Monday night about it, too. Kevin confirmed that he and his family — including Britney’s estranged sons — watched the Zoey 102 lead’s performance and were rooting for her. Take a look!

Well, at least she had some people in her corner! Thoughts? Do you think she deserved to go home? Sound OFF (below)!

