Jamie Spears Requests Britney Spears’ Former Co-Conservator To Return As Estate Manager

Britney Spears isn’t the only one who wants to make changes to her conservatorship!

Her father, Jamie Spears, submitted a petition on Tuesday to the Superior Court of California to reinstate himself and attorney Andrew Wallet as the co-conservators of the singer’s estate, after initially being appointed in February 2008 following the singer’s public breakdown and divorce from Kevin Federline.

Related: Britney’s Lawyers ‘Aren’t Happy’ Her Family Is Spilling Tea On Conservatorship!

Fans will recall the lawyer voluntarily resigned from the role in March 2019, but is now hoping to return, according to court docs obtained by People. This would allow both the Spears patriarch and Wallet “power to obtain all documents and records” relating to Brit’s financials, including “all contracts, information relating to credit cards, bank statements, estate planning documents, receivables, and any and all powers of attorney.”

Also included in the filing was how much cash Miz Spears has in the bank! As of December 31, she had a total of $2.7 million in cash assets and an estimated $57.4 million in non-cash assets. In 2019 alone, the Toxic songstress paid her advisors and attorneys a whopping $1,202,504,30, not including Jamie Spears‘ $128,000 salary for his role as conservator.

A hearing has been set for September 16.

Related: Jamie Spears Calls #FreeBritney ‘A Joke’ In Rare Interview

This update from Jamie’s camp comes following shocking info from the 38-year-old herself, where she noted she is “strongly opposed to having [Jamie Spears] return as the conservator of her person,” according to her attorney Samuel D. Ingham III. Instead, she “strongly prefers” her care manager, Jodi Montgomery “continue in that role as [she] has done for nearly a year.”

ICYMI, Jodi’s role as her day-to-day conservator is a separate role from the one Jamie (and Andrew, if re-appointed by the court) holds as conservators of her estate. While she does not seem to want to end her conservatorship entirely, the latest filings are a good indicator of something #FreeBritney supporters have been claiming for some time: she wants her father out of the picture. The docs stated:

“Without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, Britney would like Ms. Montgomery’s appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent.”

Montgomery was handed over the control of Spears’ day-to-day life in September 2019 after an alleged altercation between 14-year-old Sean Preston Federline and his grandfather, though Jamie was later cleared of any wrongdoing. When it comes to the momma of two’s finances, Brit hopes “to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role” instead. Any thoughts on the latest updates, Perezcious readers?! Let us know (below) in the comments.