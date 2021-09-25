Jamie Spears Allegedly Monitored Britney's Phone & Private Conversations, New Documentary Claims

The latest documentary about Britney Spears’ life reveals she may have been under more control for the past 13 years under the conservatorship than her supporters may have realized.

In the sequel film from The New York Times, Controlling Britney Spears, the pop sensation was allegedly surveilled by a security firm, Black Box Security, that was hired by her father, Jamie Spears. Alex Vlasov, a former member of the security team, claimed that the company continuously monitored her communications, including her text messages, phone calls, and browsing history. The ex-bodyguard even recalled when he was once asked to place “parental controls” on Britney’s iPhone, explaining:

“[My boss] Edan [Yemini] approached me and asked me, ‘Is there any monitoring services for an iPhone that you are aware of?’ And I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, parental controls. Is there any way you can put parental controls on an iPhone?’ And that’s when Edan explained to me that Britney’s communication is monitored for her own security and protection.”

This obviously concerned Vlasov who immediately asked “about the legality” of tracking the singer’s cell, to which his boss Edan Yemini claimed it all was at the time:

“[Edan] said, ‘Yes, the court is aware of this. Britney’s lawyer is aware of this. This is for her safety. It’s for her protection.’”

Robin Greenhill, an employee of Britney’s management team at Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, then allegedly came up with the idea of getting an iPad and signing in to the same iCloud account used on Spears’ phone to monitor all of her activity under the guise of keeping her safe. WTF?!?! He shared:

“Their reason for monitoring was looking for bad influence, looking for potential illegal activity that might happen, but they would also monitor conversations with her friends, with her mom, with her lawyer Sam Ingham. If there’s anybody that should be off limits, it should be Britney’s lawyer.”

As the documentary noted, it is unclear whether the court actually knew or approved of the text surveillance, which could be a violation of the law. Britney’s life was so heavily monitored to the point that the firm even secretly recorded audio from her bedroom, capturing her interactions with everyone from her children to her boyfriend. In response to the claims, a lawyer representing Jamie not-so-shockingly denied everything to the NYTs, saying:

“All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court. His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court. Jamie’s record as conservator — and the court’s approval of his actions — speak for themselves.”

Meanwhile, Britney’s attorney Matthew Rosengart gave a statement to the publication on the worker’s disturbing claims and promised to “fully and aggressively investigate” the concerns. He added:

“Intercepting or monitoring Britney’s communications, especially sacrosanct attorney-client communications, represents a shameful and shocking violation of her privacy rights and civil liberties. Placing a listening device in Britney’s bedroom would be particularly disgraceful.”

Crazy. Reactions to the claims made in the doc, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN, WENN]