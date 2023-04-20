Jana Kramer’s 4-Year-Old Son Jace Undergoes Surgery -- Details!

Jana Kramer’s 4-year-old son is on the mend after undergoing surgery!

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to reveal that her and ex-husband Mike Caussin‘s youngest child Jace had to have a procedure done this week to remove a nevus sebaceous birthmark from his scalp. Alongside a picture of her son’s head, she explained to her followers why he needed to have the surgery right now, writing:

“These lesions appear at birth as a yellow-tan plaque and are most commonly located in the scalp. After puberty, these lesions tend to become raised and thickened, and often become more visible and irritated. A small number of these lesions can go on to develop forms of skin cancer (usually basal cell cancer). Your doctor may ask that these lesions be surgically removed to prevent skin changes and possible skin cancer in the future.”

According to WebMD, nevus sebaceous syndrome is “a disorder that displays as a skin lesion in the sebaceous glands” of the skin. While the outlet noted that “they don’t usually cause any negative symptoms,” Jana said Jace’s doctor ultimately “recommended to have it removed.” She added:

“Apparently at puberty the Nevus can grow large bumps.”

This must have been so scary for Jana, especially since her son is so young! You can check out the post (below):

As for how her little guy is doing? Jana shared on Wednesday that the surgery went without a hitch, and he is back home now. She shared a snapshot of Jace standing on top of a hospital bed and giving a thumbs-up to the camera, noting:

“This photo was pre-removal. We are home now and it went great. Thanks for all the prayers and .”

The One Tree Hill alum then went on to thank the hospital staff members who took care of Jace during his procedure, saying:

“Vandy children nurses and staff are AMAZING.”

Despite undergoing surgery, it appears Jace is already on the move! Later on, Jana posted a photo of the two of them going for a walk outside, sharing:

“He has been so snuggly today…but we decided to take a nice slow walk to get some fresh air.”

We’re sending all of the positive vibes to Jace while he continues to recover from his surgery!

[Image via Jana Kramer/Instagram]